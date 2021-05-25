Henry County Board of Supervisor questions whether school board deserves bonus money

With development in full-swing now involving multiple projects at Commonwealth Crossing Heath said "the future is bright."

"Commonwealth Crossing started in 2007," said Heath. "We need to know where we're going 10, 15, even 20 years from now."

Broadband study

Christian Youngblood, director of Information Services, said the county had received a grant for $50,000 and a $10,000 match from the Harvest Foundation to prepare a broadband study and ECC Technologies in Raleigh had been hired to do the work.

"They are literally driving 500 miles through the city and the county to find out where the existing fiber is," Youngblood said. "You may want to form an authority at some point to make it incumbent that providers extend their cable into other neighborhoods."

Youngblood said a study would be going out soon to determine the broadband needs of residents and businesses.

"There will literally be billions of dollars coming in the next two to three years that are being earmarked from broadband and without this process we would not be eligible [for the money]," said Youngblood. "It's extremely important that we have this."

In other matters the board

Approved a request from General Registrar Dawn Stultz-Vaughn to request the continuance of split voting precincts until redistricting was complete. The Virginia General Assembly is requiring all voting precincts to be in only one district and Henry County has three that are split. Redistricting could solve the problem, or create more, so the request is to adjust the precincts after redistricting is completed.

