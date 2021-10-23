 Skip to main content
Henry County board of supervisors agenda for Tuesday
The Henry County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a regular meeting for 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Summerlin Room at the Henry County Administration Building.

Matters on the agenda will be:

  • Approval of Accounts Payable
  • Matters by the Public
  • Monthly Report on Delinquent Tax Collection Efforts
  • Monthly Update from the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation
  • Designation of Voting Representative for the 2021 Virginia Association of Counties (VACo) Annual Meeting
  • Financial Matters including an additional appropriation to the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program – School Board
  • Discussion of Stipend for Certain Courthouse Staff
  • Consideration of Sheriff Office’s Request for Additional Compensation for Deputies
  • Update on Reversion
  • Consideration of 2022 Legislative Agenda for the Virginia General Assembly
  • Comments from the Board
  • Public Hearing on a rezoning application by JRS Realty Partners LLC.
  • Matters by the Public

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

