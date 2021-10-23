Henry County board of supervisors agenda for Tuesday

The Henry County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a regular meeting for 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Summerlin Room at the Henry County Administration Building.
Matters on the agenda will be:
- Approval of Accounts Payable
- Matters by the Public
- Monthly Report on Delinquent Tax Collection Efforts
- Monthly Update from the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation
- Designation of Voting Representative for the 2021 Virginia Association of Counties (VACo) Annual Meeting
- Financial Matters including an additional appropriation to the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program – School Board
- Discussion of Stipend for Certain Courthouse Staff
- Consideration of Sheriff Office’s Request for Additional Compensation for Deputies
- Update on Reversion
- Consideration of 2022 Legislative Agenda for the Virginia General Assembly
- Comments from the Board
- Public Hearing on a rezoning application by JRS Realty Partners LLC.
- Matters by the Public
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
