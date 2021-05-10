Henry County Board of Supervisors approve new budget

“Reversion will lead to the need of significant additional tax revenue,” Hall said. “A tax increase will absolutely be necessary next year.

“I see no way to avoid one in the next fiscal year, and it will be significant.”

The board also set the tax rates for the new year, and they will remain unchanged: $.555 per $100 assessed value for real estate, and $1.55 per $100 of assessed value for personal property, machinery, tools and business equipment.

Motor vehicle license fees will also remain the same: $20.75 for cars and $12 for motorcycles and trailers.

The board also approved the transfer of $1.6 million in current-year funds for the purchase of capital items, with almost a third of it going toward the replacement of a front loader for the refuse department and the replacement of the roof at the Henry County Recreation Center (former the Collinsville YMCA).

The budget takes affect July 1, but no county funds cannot be spent or obligated until the Board of Supervisors appropriates the adopted budget at its regular meeting on May 25.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

