Henry County Board of Supervisors approve new budget

The Henry County Board of Supervisors in a special meeting on Monday afternoon adopted the county’s fiscal year budget for 2021-22.
It took five supervisors, with Ridgeway District Supervisor Ryan Zehr absent, about seven minutes to approve a $192.6 million total budget for the upcoming year, an increase of almost $11.5 million from this year, but with no new taxes.
Of the total, a school budget of $90.6 million was approved, with an additional $559,000 allocated to the school textbook fund and $5.8 million to the school cafeteria fund.
The budget also includes a 5% raise for county staff. The state has mandated a raise of the same amount for constitutional officers, and the Henry County School Board included the same in their budget.
Tim Hall, Henry County administrator, said during his presentation last month that hefty increase was not as stark as it appeared because the current budget had been reduced to a “bare-boned, COVID-impacted” budget when the pandemic hit.
Hall also said this will likely be the last budget with no tax increases for a while because of the city of Martinsville’s plans to revert from a city to a town in Henry County, a process that was initiated last year. The two governments held private mediation two weeks ago to discuss their points of contention.
“Reversion will lead to the need of significant additional tax revenue,” Hall said. “A tax increase will absolutely be necessary next year.
“I see no way to avoid one in the next fiscal year, and it will be significant.”
The board also set the tax rates for the new year, and they will remain unchanged: $.555 per $100 assessed value for real estate, and $1.55 per $100 of assessed value for personal property, machinery, tools and business equipment.
Motor vehicle license fees will also remain the same: $20.75 for cars and $12 for motorcycles and trailers.
The board also approved the transfer of $1.6 million in current-year funds for the purchase of capital items, with almost a third of it going toward the replacement of a front loader for the refuse department and the replacement of the roof at the Henry County Recreation Center (former the Collinsville YMCA).
The budget takes affect July 1, but no county funds cannot be spent or obligated until the Board of Supervisors appropriates the adopted budget at its regular meeting on May 25.
