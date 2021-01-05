Henry County Board of Supervisors re-elects Adams, Buchanan to top spots for the sixth year in a row

Jim Adams, Debra Buchanan re-elected as chair, vice chair.

Blackberry District Supervisor Jim Adams and Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan will lead the Henry County Board of Supervisors in 2021.

Adams was elected Chairman and Buchanan was elected Vice-Chairperson today at the Board's annual Organizational Meeting. They were unanimously selected to serve the one-year terms.

In making Jim Adams' nomination for Chairman, Iriswood District Supervisor Dr. David Martin said he was doing so based on Mr. Adams' "Leadership, Integrity, and communicative skills."

Adams previously served as Chairman for the past five years. He also held the position in 2008, 2012, and 2013.

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Henry County, and even with the pandemic still looming, I am optimistic about the upcoming year," Adams said. "I am humbled by the remarks of Dr. Martin, and proud to be a part of a Board that serves with a glad heart and the utmost integrity."

Buchanan has previously served four years as Chairperson in 2009, 2010, and 2011. She has previously served as Vice-Chairperson from 2002 to 2006 and 2017 to the present.

Adams has been the Blackberry District representative on the Board since 2002. Buchanan has been the Horsepasture District representative on the Board since 1996.

The Board of Supervisors also established its meeting dates for 2021. The Board will meet on the fourth Tuesday of each month, with the exception of the December meeting. That meeting is set for December 21 to avoid conflicts with the holidays.

The Board also approved its 2021 Bylaws.