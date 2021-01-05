Henry County Board of Supervisors re-elects Adams, Buchanan to top spots for the sixth year in a row

The Henry County Board of Supervisors will keep the same leaders for 2021, as members voted Monday evening to re-elect Chair Jim Adams and Vice Chair Debra Buchanan to another 1-year term.
If that sounds familiar, it’s because Adams and Buchanan have both held their respective positions since 2016, according to board minutes on the Henry County website. The Board of Supervisors chooses its leaders each January during an annual organizational meeting.
Both votes on Monday were unanimous, except for Reed Creek District Supervisor Tommy Slaughter, who was absent.
Iriswood District Supervisor David Martin said he nominated Adams for re-election based on his “leadership, integrity and communicative skills.”
In a news release from the county, Adams said, “It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Henry County, and even with the pandemic still looming, I am optimistic about the upcoming year. I am humbled by the remarks of Dr. Martin, and proud to be a part of a board that serves with a glad heart and the utmost integrity.”
Adams, who represents the Blackberry District, has served on the board since 2002. Previously, he was elected board chairman in 2008, 2012 and 2013, as well as vice chair in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2015.
Buchanan has represented the Horsepasture District on the board since 1996. She served as vice chair in 2002 and 2006, then three terms as board chair from 2009 to 2011, before being elected vice chair again in 2016, according to board minutes on the Henry County website.
Also during Monday’s organizational meeting, supervisors approved 2021 bylaws with only minor changes and set their meeting schedule for the year. The board will continue to meet on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m., with any public input sessions scheduled for 6 p.m. As usual, the only exception is the December meeting, which is set for Dec. 21 to avoid conflicts with the holidays.
Capital items funded
Also on Monday, the board gave the green light for nearly $2 million in capital purchases that had been delayed due to COVID-19. These include equipment for the sheriff’s office and Public Safety, as well as a ladder truck to help with fire coverage in the southern part of the county.
Earlier in the spring, when the pandemic forced Henry County staff to completely scrap their budget planning for the next fiscal year and start over, capital items were among the many expenses put on hold. County Administrator Tim Hall recommended revisiting these purchases six months into the new fiscal year, which started July 1, to see how the financial fallout would affect county revenue.
Fortunately, Hall told the board Monday, the financial outlook seems better than expected.
“While there has been a modest decline in utility taxes, lodging taxes, food and beverage taxes, and EMS revenues, other categories — including personal property taxes, real estate taxes, and sales taxes — have remained stable,” Hall said. “Staff feels it is important to proceed with funding of many of the capital items requested in the budget document.”