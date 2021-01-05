 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Henry County Board of Supervisors re-elects Adams, Buchanan to top spots for the sixth year in a row
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Henry County Board of Supervisors re-elects Adams, Buchanan to top spots for the sixth year in a row

{{featured_button_text}}
Adams and Buchanan

Henry County Supervisors Jim Adams (left) and Debra Buchanan, shown here at a budget planning session in 2020, were re-elected as chair, vice chair of the board.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

The Henry County Board of Supervisors will keep the same leaders for 2021, as members voted Monday evening to re-elect Chair Jim Adams and Vice Chair Debra Buchanan to another 1-year term.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because Adams and Buchanan have both held their respective positions since 2016, according to board minutes on the Henry County website. The Board of Supervisors chooses its leaders each January during an annual organizational meeting.

Both votes on Monday were unanimous, except for Reed Creek District Supervisor Tommy Slaughter, who was absent.

Iriswood District Supervisor David Martin said he nominated Adams for re-election based on his “leadership, integrity and communicative skills.”

In a news release from the county, Adams said, “It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Henry County, and even with the pandemic still looming, I am optimistic about the upcoming year. I am humbled by the remarks of Dr. Martin, and proud to be a part of a board that serves with a glad heart and the utmost integrity.”

Adams, who represents the Blackberry District, has served on the board since 2002. Previously, he was elected board chairman in 2008, 2012 and 2013, as well as vice chair in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2015.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Buchanan has represented the Horsepasture District on the board since 1996. She served as vice chair in 2002 and 2006, then three terms as board chair from 2009 to 2011, before being elected vice chair again in 2016, according to board minutes on the Henry County website.

Also during Monday’s organizational meeting, supervisors approved 2021 bylaws with only minor changes and set their meeting schedule for the year. The board will continue to meet on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m., with any public input sessions scheduled for 6 p.m. As usual, the only exception is the December meeting, which is set for Dec. 21 to avoid conflicts with the holidays.

Capital items funded

Also on Monday, the board gave the green light for nearly $2 million in capital purchases that had been delayed due to COVID-19. These include equipment for the sheriff’s office and Public Safety, as well as a ladder truck to help with fire coverage in the southern part of the county.

Earlier in the spring, when the pandemic forced Henry County staff to completely scrap their budget planning for the next fiscal year and start over, capital items were among the many expenses put on hold. County Administrator Tim Hall recommended revisiting these purchases six months into the new fiscal year, which started July 1, to see how the financial fallout would affect county revenue.

Fortunately, Hall told the board Monday, the financial outlook seems better than expected.

“While there has been a modest decline in utility taxes, lodging taxes, food and beverage taxes, and EMS revenues, other categories — including personal property taxes, real estate taxes, and sales taxes — have remained stable,” Hall said. “Staff feels it is important to proceed with funding of many of the capital items requested in the budget document.”

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Henry County supervisors keep leadership the same
Govt. and Politics

Henry County supervisors keep leadership the same

  • Updated

Jim Adams, Debra Buchanan re-elected as chair, vice chair.

Blackberry District Supervisor Jim Adams and Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan will lead the Henry County Board of Supervisors in 2021.

Adams was elected Chairman and Buchanan was elected Vice-Chairperson today at the Board's annual Organizational Meeting. They were unanimously selected to serve the one-year terms.

In making Jim Adams' nomination for Chairman, Iriswood District Supervisor Dr. David Martin said he was doing so based on Mr. Adams' "Leadership, Integrity, and communicative skills."

Adams previously served as Chairman for the past five years. He also held the position in 2008, 2012, and 2013. 

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Henry County, and even with the pandemic still looming, I am optimistic about the upcoming year," Adams said. "I am humbled by the remarks of Dr. Martin, and proud to be a part of a Board that serves with a glad heart and the utmost integrity."

Buchanan has previously served four years as Chairperson in 2009, 2010, and 2011.  She has previously served as Vice-Chairperson from 2002 to 2006 and 2017 to the present.

 Adams has been the Blackberry District representative on the Board since 2002. Buchanan has been the Horsepasture District representative on the Board since 1996. 

The Board of Supervisors also established its meeting dates for 2021. The Board will meet on the fourth Tuesday of each month, with the exception of the December meeting. That meeting is set for December 21 to avoid conflicts with the holidays.

The Board also approved its 2021 Bylaws.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert