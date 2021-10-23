 Skip to main content
Henry County board of zoning appeals agenda for Wednesday
The Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold two public hearings on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Summerlin meeting room of the county administration building on Kings Mountain Road in Collinsville to receive public input into the possible issuance of special use permits:

  • Ashleigh Taylor Wheeler: A request for a special use permit to allow for the establishment of a family day care home to accommodate up to 12 children. The property is located at 81 Spring Garden Lane in the Blackberry District and is zoned Suburban Residential District.
  • JRS Realty Partners, LLC / Fieldale School: A request for a special use permit to allow for the conversion of the former high school into approximately 23 apartment units. The property is located at 100 Marshall Way, in the Horsepasture District. A rezoning request had previously been approved by the Henry County Planning Commission.

The applications for these requests may be viewed in the department of planning, zoning and inspection between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

