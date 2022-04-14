Henry County BZA to hear request for arcade for gaming machines

Henry Co. BZA

The Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 1 p.m. April 27 in the Summerlin Room at the Henry County Administration Building on Kings Mountain Road to consider a request for a Special Use Permit that was received from Joseph Alvin French to allow for the establishment of an arcade for gaming machines "skill games" inside an existing building.

The property is located at 10053-10079 Greensboro Road in the Ridgeway District and is zoned Commercial District B-1.

The staff has reviewed the application and suggests the Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals add as part of any motion to approve: Compliance with the Zoning Ordinance regarding any planned signage and discuss hours and days of operation.

