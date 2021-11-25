Henry County fails to approve reversion ordinance

"Five city council people not allowing the community to vote on this is wrong," said Buchanan. "There are good professional people that will lose their jobs. It's a process that's not fair."

Said Reed Creek District Supervisor T.J. "Tommy" Slaughter: "Do we fight and spend a lot of money or do we try to get the best we can and go for it? I"m not for it, but I know it's going to have to happen."

Adams was the last to speak, and he said reversion was a "tremendously unfair deal" and the "county had little or no input."

"But if we vote against this we will lose everything we've negotiated," Adams said.

"What is the desire of this board: Is there any motion?" Adams asked, three times.

After a brief silence, Adams said: "This matter is tabled for lack of a motion."

After the meeting, the Bulletin asked for a comment from city officials. Mayor Kathy Lawson and City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Eric Monday were out of the office for the Thanksgiving holidays, but City Manager Leon Towarnicki relayed a brief comment from Lawson and added both he and Monday agreed with the statement.