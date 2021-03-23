Henry County lacks the legal muscle to enforce growing litter problem

Litter in Henry County is not only bad, but downright “nasty” according to one Henry County supervisor.

Tommy Slaughter of the Reed Creek District said a family member told him that they traveled from California to Henry County and found only “one place in the middle of the desert that was as nasty as Henry County.”

“We’re busting our butts to get business in here, and it’s the nastiest bunch of people I’ve ever seen,” Slaughter said during Tuesday afternoon’s meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors. “Back when I was a kid there were a bunch of kids that got caught turning over tombstones, and the judge made them pick up trash.”

Slaughter said the embarrassed young people learned a valuable lesson by the judge’s punishment.

Joe Bryant, Collinsville District supervisor, agreed.

“Not only trash, but we have dilapidated houses and people’s yards,” Bryant said. “Nobody wants to live next door to someone that has crap all over their yard.

“Until we can enforce the law and put people’s names in the paper and embarrass people,” the problem will continue, he said.

