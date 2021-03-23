Henry County lacks the legal muscle to enforce growing litter problem

Litter in Henry County is not only bad, but downright “nasty” according to one Henry County supervisor.
Tommy Slaughter of the Reed Creek District said a family member told him that they traveled from California to Henry County and found only “one place in the middle of the desert that was as nasty as Henry County.”
“We’re busting our butts to get business in here, and it’s the nastiest bunch of people I’ve ever seen,” Slaughter said during Tuesday afternoon’s meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors. “Back when I was a kid there were a bunch of kids that got caught turning over tombstones, and the judge made them pick up trash.”
Slaughter said the embarrassed young people learned a valuable lesson by the judge’s punishment.
Joe Bryant, Collinsville District supervisor, agreed.
“Not only trash, but we have dilapidated houses and people’s yards,” Bryant said. “Nobody wants to live next door to someone that has crap all over their yard.
“Until we can enforce the law and put people’s names in the paper and embarrass people,” the problem will continue, he said.
Slaughter said he reported a “bunch of tires dumped by the side of the road” to Mike Amos, Refuse Department director, and Amos told him he had charged a man before for committing a similar crime.
“The judge fined him $15, and he laughed at Mike Amos when he went out the door,” Slaughter said. “The legal system is going to hell.”
Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Adams thanked Slaughter and Bryant for expressing their concerns and said the subject “will need to be addressed.”
VDH asks to keep carryover funds
County Administrator Tim Hall told the supervisors that there was slightly more than $14,000 of unused money Henry County had provided the Virginia Department of Health, and health department officials had requested the county allow the district to keep the money and carry it over into the next fiscal year because they were unsure how their new budget might be.
Hall said his administration had some of the same concerns about the upcoming budget for Henry County and recommended the board ask VDH for the money to be refunded.
The board voted unanimously to authorize Hall to request the VDH return the money to Henry County.
Also at the meeting, supervisors:
- Heard from Henry County Treasurer Scott Grindstaff report on collection efforts in which he noted 89.2% of personal property taxes for 2020 have been collected and 92.3% of real estate taxes for 2020 have been collected.
- Appropriated $489,024 to the Henry County School Board. The money had already been allocated by the General Assembly and the Virginia Department of Education to address learning loss resulting from the pandemic and modifications to facilities to assist with COVID-19 mitigation strategies for in-person learning.
- Voted to join Martinsville, Patrick and Franklin counties in accepting an offer by Halifax County to establish probation and pretrial services in the county. Halifax County already serves Halifax and Pittsylvania counties and the Danville and has secured the state funding necessary to expand. “Henry County is not responsible for any costs except potentially providing office space,” Hall said.
- In recognition for the many Henry County employees who have volunteered to help at vaccination events, the board voted to declare April 2 as a complete day off for all employees. “We’re honored to work here,” said Hall. “Our folks have worked their guts out and continue to work their guts out. I’m sure employees would be most gratified.”
- Hall notified the board that Martinsville Speedway officials are now expecting to have between 9,000 and 9,500 fans at each of three night races on April 8, 9 and 10.
- Agreed to extend for another six months the current local coronavirus emergency declaration scheduled to expire on March 24.
- Proclaimed March 28-April 3 as Boys and Girls Club Week.
- Proclaimed April 4-10 as National Library Week in Henry County.
