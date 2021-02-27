Henry County officials question city of Martinsville's reversion cost estimates, timeline

Henry County officials believe the city of Martinsville’s potential reversion to a town will cost millions of dollars more and take at least a year longer than the city has estimated.
During their annual planning session on Monday evening, the Henry County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation on reversion from County Attorney George Lyle and discussed their concerns about how this will impact their budget — especially if the future town of Martinsville begins annexing property from the county.
Early in the process, Martinsville officials estimated it would cost Henry County about $1.9 million in additional annual costs to take over providing certain services if the city were to become a town. The city has also proposed an implementation date of July 1, 2022, but Lyle said the county does not think that timeframe is “reasonable or achievable.”
The county’s latest estimates state that reversion would cost more than $5 million in new annual expenses. That includes new revenue Henry County would receive under the deal, like the additional real estate tax and state funding the public school system would get for educating about 1,500 more students, officials said.
“Even from that increased tax revenue, it will not equal our added expenses that are brought to the county,” Lyle said. “So, it will mean some very tough decisions for the Board of Supervisors.”
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall called $5 million a year in new costs “the best-case scenario for us” and said it easily could be more.
“That $5 million is net,” Hall said. “Even with the additional revenue, we’re still going to be in the hole $5 million. Clearly, it’s up to this body to find out how we fill that $5 million gap. Our options for raising revenue are limited, as you know. That’s a big question. That’s going to be a huge burden.”
Lyle told the board the reversion process “is not set up for the benefit of the surrounding county. It is a significant negative financial event for the county and its residents.”
Because of that, the county tried for several years to convince the General Assembly to give local residents a say in the decision, rather than leaving it entirely up to Martinsville City Council. In the 2020 legislative session, as he has in the past, Rep. Danny Marshall (R-Danville), whose House District 14 includes the eastern portion of the county, introduced bills that called for county and city voters to approve Martinsville’s reversion in a referendum, but neither was approved.
“We’re not going to try and oppose the reversion, but we’re going to try and minimize those negative financial impacts,” Lyle said.
Annexation issue
One way to do that is to “prepare to vigorously defend the county from future annexation attempts from Martinsville,” he said.
One of the “negative consequences” of reversion for the county, Lyle said, is that the town of Martinsville would be able to start annexing additional land after 2 years. Any businesses or residents annexed would see their real estate taxes double, and the county would lose money from utilities and meals/lodging taxes, he said.
“We are strongly opposed to that,” Lyle said. “It hinders economic development and erodes the county tax base.” Furthermore, he added, “there’s no benefit to these landowners.”
As such, he suggested extending the moratorium on annexation “for as long as possible.”
“The town really shouldn’t need to annex,” Lyle said. Martinsville’s budget will see savings from reversion but still would bring in enough revenue to support town services, he said.
There are situations in more rural areas where annexation can be beneficial, like when the county does not operate water and sewer services, but that is not the case here, Lyle said. He said Henry County is the “most developed” area of the three Virginia localities that have undergone reversion so far.
Also, he and Hall added, the $5 million budget gap does not account for any lost revenue that would result from annexation.
“It looks like annexation will just create a bigger divide between the two localities,” Vice Chair Debra Buchanan said. “It still goes back to, how much money do they need? Annexation would be a definite negative impact on Henry County.”
Residents concerned
Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant said he gets calls “all the time” from county residents concerned about the impact of reversion.
“Why have they left that decision just to the five council members and not to the population of Martinsville to allow them to have a referendum?” Bryant asked. “I can’t stress to the city how bad of a financial burden they’re going to put on us. ... Nobody in the county has a say-so in reversion.”
The timetable
Lyle also gave an update on the reversion timeline. The process is now in the hands of the Committee on Local Government, which has until Aug. 5, 2021 to issue a report of its findings. Both the city and county recently agreed to extend the deadline from the original target date of May 13, he said.
In the meantime, the CLG is scheduled to meet virtually on March 22 to consider setting dates for public hearings and presentations by the county and city.
Once the report comes out, it will go before a three-judge panel (with judges from outside the area) for review. Both sides will be able to call witnesses and experts, as well as present evidence supporting their case, Lyle said.
“We don’t know how long that will really take,” he said.
The judges will then issue a final order, including details like the implementation date for the city to become a town. Until then, there is no true implementation date, Lyle said.
“Given the logistics, planning, and budget concerns, we think the earliest possible implementation date is July 1, 2023,” he said. “That’s if everything goes smoothly.”
Jail and schools
Reversion will mean the county becomes responsible for educating all of the city’s students, housing their inmates, prosecuting all crimes, conducting elections, assessing taxes, and more. The $5 million cost does not include any one-time capital improvements that may be needed to take on these additional duties, Lyle said. Buildings like the county courthouse that currently have adequate space will not be able to handle the increased load caused by taking on all of the city’s cases, he said.
The $5 million figure also does not take into account “the loss of revenue we won’t get from housing outside inmates” in the new jail, said Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner.
The new jail facility the county is building on DuPont Road is slated to open in early spring 2022 with capacity for about 400 inmates, Wagoner said. County officials estimate they will have about 325 inmates at that point and originally had planned to make money from the excess space by taking on inmates from other localities.
But adding approximately 160 inmates from the Martinsville city jail will mean the new facility would be over capacity from Day One.
“We’re going to have to figure out a place to put those additional inmates,” Wagoner said.
That is because, as Lyle explained, “Typically, towns do not operate jails. They want to get out of the corrections business.”
Wagoner and Lyle said it is unknown what will happen to the existing city jail and farm — that will be up to the panel of judges to decide.
“We will not necessarily have control of those facilities. It’s all negotiable,” Lyle said.
Even if the panel does turn them over to Henry County, Hall said running an auxiliary jail would be “inefficient.”
As for what will happen to the school system, Hall pointed out that “decisions on school buildings and staffing requirements will not be a decision of this body. That decision will be made solely by the Henry County School Board.”
Hall said there is a lot of interest in whether Martinsville High School would “stay open and viable” if reversion takes place, but it is too soon to tell.
“I don’t think anybody can say right now that certain buildings will be kept open and some will not,” Hall said. “Anyone who claims that they know … is uninformed.”
