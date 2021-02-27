Henry County officials question city of Martinsville's reversion cost estimates, timeline

But adding approximately 160 inmates from the Martinsville city jail will mean the new facility would be over capacity from Day One.

“We’re going to have to figure out a place to put those additional inmates,” Wagoner said.

That is because, as Lyle explained, “Typically, towns do not operate jails. They want to get out of the corrections business.”

Wagoner and Lyle said it is unknown what will happen to the existing city jail and farm — that will be up to the panel of judges to decide.

“We will not necessarily have control of those facilities. It’s all negotiable,” Lyle said.

Even if the panel does turn them over to Henry County, Hall said running an auxiliary jail would be “inefficient.”

As for what will happen to the school system, Hall pointed out that “decisions on school buildings and staffing requirements will not be a decision of this body. That decision will be made solely by the Henry County School Board.”

Hall said there is a lot of interest in whether Martinsville High School would “stay open and viable” if reversion takes place, but it is too soon to tell.

“I don’t think anybody can say right now that certain buildings will be kept open and some will not,” Hall said. “Anyone who claims that they know … is uninformed.”

Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at 276-638-8801.

