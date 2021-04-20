Henry County PSA holds line on water and sewer rates for ninth consecutive year

It has been eight years since the Henry County Public Service Authority had a rate increase, and Henry County Administrator and PSA General Manager Tim Hall proposed Monday night to continue that streak to nine.
And then he brought up those rates and that ever-present word dominating the futures of the city of Martinsville and the county: reversion.
“There are no adjustments to rates,” Hall told the PSA board. “We haven’t had a rate increase since 2013, and I challenge you to find any utility that's done that.”
Hall then warned that a rate study would need to be conducted soon.
“We've done a good job managing so far, but we will need to have data to indicate what increase we might need,” Hall said.
And the impetus behind a future increase likely would be because of financial stress imposed by the effects of Martinsville's plan to revert from a city to a town.
“Our tap dance continued with the city of Martinsville over its reversion to a town and its insistence that the PSA be a party to that dance,” Hall said. “A key part of Martinsville’s reversion strategy is the capitulation of the PSA to the city’s demands, including not reopening the Lower Smith River treatment plant and making a significant payment from the PSA to the city for the city’s collapsed sewer line.
“We continue to insist that reversion is a city-county issue, and the PSA is not a county department. This issue will continue to play out … and where the wheel stops no one knows.”
In 2016, Martinsville borrowed $21.74 million to replace 6 miles of sewer pipe from the city’s wastewater treatment plant near Forest Park Country Club to Fieldale.
City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Eric Monday has contended the county is responsible for a portion of the cost of those repairs because it is a user of the line, and Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan has compared the relationship between city and county to that of a landlord and renter.
“It’s not the responsibility of the renter to fix something if it breaks. That’s the job of the property owner,” Buchanan said. “The renter’s responsibility is to pay the rent.”
Although Hall did not mention a figure, he told members of the PSA board that Henry County is currently Martinsville’s largest water customer and a key reason why city officials are opposed to the county's reopening the Lower Smith River Treatment plant.
The PSA's proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-22 is more than $12.6 million, a whopping 23.8% increase of the current budget, but Hall said the increase is misleading because all discretionary spending was stripped out when the pandemic hit.
By comparison, Hall said the PSA budget before COVID-19 was about $14 million.
The proposed budget includes a 5% pay raise for employees, matching the amount proposed for Henry County employees and employees of the Henry County Public Schools system, as well as the addition of two new positions to be responsible for sewer line clearance and remediation work.
The Henry County Board of Supervisors approved the hiring of a public information officer to be shared between the County and the PSA, but members of the PSA board will discuss that proposal at a budget work session set for Monday.
Disconnections to resume
Hall explained the the Henry County PSA was obligated to follow the legislation that was passed on a moratorium prohibiting disconnections as long as the total in arrears was less that 1% of the total amount due.
“We’ve now exceeded 1%, and that makes us eligible to rescind the moratorium,” Hall said. “It’s recommended that we go ahead and utilize the option.”
A public hearing on the matter was opened, but no one spoke. PSA board members then voted to resume disconnections for nonpayment.
Hall said $200,000 of COVID relief money had been made available through Social Services for customers to use to pay delinquent accounts, but only about $32,000 has been used.
“Very few people took advantage of it," Hall said. “Since we’ll be resuming cutoffs, hopefully collections will substantially reduce some of these delinquencies.”
Construction plans
Hall told the Board that the expansion of the Philpott Water Plant was now complete, and the plant crew received the Silver Optimization Award from the Virginia Department of Health and the Fluoridation Quality Award from the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the process.
Phase II of the Fieldale Water Line Project has been completed, Phase III has begun, and the board approved the seeking of financing for the cost of the final Phase IV.
Phase I has resulted in 33 of 38 meters being replaced, and work continues to fit more than 5,000 residential meters so they can be read from the Customer Service office at the Henry County Administration Building.
Also, Hall said the Clearview Drive water extension was done quickly and on budget.
“Numerous PSA customers who previously were served by water purchased from the city of Martinsville are now served by the Philpott plant,” Hall said. “We think that is better for the customer."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.