Henry County PSA holds line on water and sewer rates for ninth consecutive year

It has been eight years since the Henry County Public Service Authority had a rate increase, and Henry County Administrator and PSA General Manager Tim Hall proposed Monday night to continue that streak to nine.

And then he brought up those rates and that ever-present word dominating the futures of the city of Martinsville and the county: reversion.

“There are no adjustments to rates,” Hall told the PSA board. “We haven’t had a rate increase since 2013, and I challenge you to find any utility that's done that.”

Hall then warned that a rate study would need to be conducted soon.

“We've done a good job managing so far, but we will need to have data to indicate what increase we might need,” Hall said.

And the impetus behind a future increase likely would be because of financial stress imposed by the effects of Martinsville's plan to revert from a city to a town.