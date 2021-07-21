Henry County Public Service Authority recovering from COVID-19

The complaint as posted reads: "Is Henry County PSA going to continue to let that water leak under 220 in front of Econo Lodge until the road caves in."

The motel is now the Deluxe Inn, and the area in question is along Virginia Avenue from Fifth Avenue to Hampton Drive.

The source of the water was described not as a leak but from a natural spring of undetermined depth.

"We don't know how to fix it," Hall said. "You have the same thing at Bojangles and Sportlanes" several hundred feed south of the Deluxe Inn along Virginia Avenue.

It was discussed that the integrity of the road, should that become an issue, would be the responsibility of the Virginia Department of Transportation, not the PSA.

Hall offered to the PSA board much the same presentation he had given the Board of Supervisors regarding a federal application that would help pay for improved transportation near the Commonwealth Crossing Business Center at the Virginia-North Carolina border and give Henry County it's first real footprint of I-73.

"The senators in both states are teaming up [in support of the application]," Hall said. "It's a solid application, and we expect to hear something by this fall."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

