Henry County revamps website, logo

An updated version of the official website for Henry County has launched featuring the county’s new brand of “Community Connected.”

CivicPlus, a company which provides software development for local governments, was awarded the contract to host web services for Henry County and the Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) in July.

“We are excited to begin our partnership with CivicPlus and to leverage their platform to enhance the online interactions between our residents and their local government,” said Dale Wagoner, county administrator and PSA general manager, in a press release. “The launch of the website coincides with the official unveiling of our new brand and I’m confident the features will exemplify our commitment to being ‘Community Connected.’”

The new brand, complete with a modernized logo and color scheme, highlights the county’s progress toward universal broadband coverage and its focus on uniting residents through easier access to information and recreational opportunities, the release states.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the process of creating a new logo for Henry County,” said Brandon Martin, the county’s public information officer. “At first glance, the design looks very chic and contemporary but it’s all still centered on a rural community set in the foothills of the mountains. The logo pays homage to the fact that Henry County is adapting to modern times but without changing the core of what makes our community so great — our connection to nature and to each other.”

One key component of the new website will be a subscription feature that will allow residents to sign up for email or text message updates. The updates are customizable to the preferences of the individual subscriber and can include notifications on news stories, emergency alerts, meetings, activities and bid postings for contractors.

The process of searching for meeting agendas and minutes has also be modified to be more user-friendly. Following each Board of Supervisors meeting, a link will be added to the agendas so that residents may view the proceedings on the county’s YouTube page.

Along with greater mobile capability, the website has been formatted to allow greater access to information for residents with disabilities.

To see the website, visit: www.henrycountyva.gov.