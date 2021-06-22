Henry County, Rockingham County (N.C.) will pursue extending I-73

Henry County is proposing to build part of an interstate highway into the county that has been on the drawing board since the 1990s.
"Henry County is working with Rockingham County [N.C.] to apply for a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity [RAISE] grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation," Henry County Administrator Tim Hall at a regular meeting of the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. "This bites off a chunk of I-73."
The interstate, billed by leaders at the time as a potential economic savior to the region, is a thoroughfare that would extend from Myrtle Beach, S.C., to Michigan, passing through six states.
After almost 25 years, North Carolina has built more than 100 miles of the road -- from the city of Rockingham, N.C., in the south to Madison, part of Rockingham County, in the north -- but no other state has added to the project.
"We presented a proposal to Rockingham last night, and they [commissioners] voted for it unanimously," Hall said. "They are going to be co-applicants with us."
The U.S. Department of Transportation has earmarked $1 billion to be awarded as competitive, discretionary grants. There is no requirement for a local match, but the request needs to be justifiable and delivered in the timeline presented in the grant request.
The building out of Commonwealth Crossing Business Center -- about 15 miles north of the northern terminus of I-73 -- is the impetus behind creating a justifiable need.
"When Crown Holdings [the next company building in the business park] goes online, they will make 5,600 cans every minute of every day, every day of the year," Hall said. "Up to 2,500 employees will ultimately work at CCBC."
Martinsville-Henry County EDC President Mark Heath said 2,500 was a conservative figure.
"We're marketing 65 acres of a fully-graded, shovel-ready pad, expandable to 145 acres and a 100-acres site for future development," Heath said. "We need to be making these improvements now."
Hall said the two counties jointly would apply for $15 million for roadway improvements at the 726-acre facility that is located abutting the Virginia-North Carolina line. Heath pointed out the traffic studies show that a considerable number of people going in and out of CCBC and coming from North Carolina.
The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to join Rockingham County in applying for the grant funds.
The U.S. 220 Southern Connector already is being developed from the business center to improve traffic flow north. It's unclear whether that plan could be merged with the I-73 plan.
"This body took a leap of faith, and you had the courage, wisdom and where-with-all, and it's working," Hall told the board. "There is considerable interest in us and this park, and you should take some credit and encouragement from that."
Also at its afternoon meeting, the board:
- Learned from Heath that so far this year 151 new jobs have been announced with an average hourly wage of $20.82, an increase from $16.53 last year, $4 million in new capital investment and $1.52 million in new annual payroll.
- Approved a proclamation ending the local declaration of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hall declared the state of emergency on March 16, 2020.
- Approved changes to the West Piedmont Planning District Commission Charter. The proposed amendments were minor and do not change how the commission does business but is being done for clarity and consistency.
- Approved a resolution authorizing applications for federal funding assistance from the Recreational Trail Program through the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation for the Fieldale and Textile Trails connector project.
- Approved a resolution honoring Mike Amos with the Refuse Department. Amos is retiring on June 30 after 40 years of service to Henry County.
- Approved a resolution honoring Cecil Stone with the Planning, Zoning and Inspections Department. Stone is retiring on June 30 after 27 years of service to Henry County.
- Awarded a contract for inmate medical services to Wellpath, Inc. of Nashville, Tenn., for $1,291,554 the first year. The contract is for the new Adult Detention Center, and services will begin when the first inmate is placed into the facility, estimated to be April 1, 2022.
- Approved a request from Sheriff Lane Perry to purchase four 2021 Dodge Chargers for $136,839 from Hall Automotive in Virginia Beach and $147,886 for four Ford Police Interceptor Utility Vehicles from Sheehy Ford in Richmond.
- Awarded a contract to Prillaman Landscape Dimensions for mowing and landscaping at Commonwealth Crossing for $103,000 annually.
- Appropriated $88,516 for repairs to the Fieldale Trail that damaged from flooding.
- Appropriated $50,000 of the revenue generated from the sale of timber on the Bryant Property to allow for reseeding.
- Appropriated $100,000 from the contingency fund to cover expenditures related to legal fees associated with reversion and other professional services associated with the conversion of John Redd Smith Elementary School to apartments.
- Awarded a contract to Excel Truck Group in the amount of $263,242 for the purchase of a 2022 Mack front-loading garbage truck.
- Appropriated $600,615 from the General Fund to cover costs directly related to the County's response to the COVID-19 pandemic that was in excess of the amount received from the CARES Act.
- Appropriated $26,874 to Axon Enterprise for the purchase of Tasers for the Henry County Sheriff's Department.
- Appointed Sherry Vestal of the Blackberry District and Lewis Turner of the Reed Creek District and reappointed Margaret Caldwell of the Collinsville District to the Blue Ridge Regional Library Board.
- Appointed Michael Smith and Sandra Adams to the Parks and Recreation Board.
- Appointed Jeff Prillaman of the Reed Creek District to fill an unexpired term on the Planning Commission.
- Appointed Stephanie Tucker, Anita Hobbs and Darrell Jones to the Community Policy and Management Team.
- Appointed Garrett Dillard to the Piedmont Regional Community Services Board.
- Appointed Alisha Hill to the Southside Community Action Board.
