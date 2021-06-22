Henry County, Rockingham County (N.C.) will pursue extending I-73

Henry County is proposing to build part of an interstate highway into the county that has been on the drawing board since the 1990s.

"Henry County is working with Rockingham County [N.C.] to apply for a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity [RAISE] grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation," Henry County Administrator Tim Hall at a regular meeting of the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. "This bites off a chunk of I-73."

The interstate, billed by leaders at the time as a potential economic savior to the region, is a thoroughfare that would extend from Myrtle Beach, S.C., to Michigan, passing through six states.

After almost 25 years, North Carolina has built more than 100 miles of the road -- from the city of Rockingham, N.C., in the south to Madison, part of Rockingham County, in the north -- but no other state has added to the project.

"We presented a proposal to Rockingham last night, and they [commissioners] voted for it unanimously," Hall said. "They are going to be co-applicants with us."