Henry County soon to be flush with COVID relief cash

More than $28 million in COVID-19 relief money is coming to Henry County, but no one spoke at a public hearing on the matter Tuesday night.
The Board of Supervisors must have a public hearing if they amend the budget by more than 1%, and the infusion of almost $18.7 million to Henry County Public Schools and over $9.8 million to the Henry County government made a hearing necessary.
“The school board is expecting to receive $18,051,093.61 from the American Rescue Plan Act, $462,698.24 from the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, and $171,431.52 from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act,” Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said. “The school board has indicated it will use ARPA funds for essential instructional programs, supplies, furniture for sanitization and social distancing, personnel costs, cleaning supplies, various personal protective equipment, upgrades to transportation systems and upgrades to school HVAC and facilities.”
The IDEA funds will be used to purchase materials and supplies, and the CRRSA funds will be spent on transportation for summer learning and afterschool programs.
“The county is expecting to receive $9,820,105 from the American Rescue Plan Act,” Hall said. “Staff is currently waiting on additional guidance from the U.S. Treasury to finalize recommendations for its use.”
Without any remarks from the public, the Board of Supervisors approved the allocations unanimously.
Also at the evening meeting, the board of supervisors :
- Heard Lisa Hughes, resident engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation, inform them that $2 million had been identified to begin construction of the south part of the U.S. 220 connector route. “We will be paving shoulders and installing rumble strips,” Hughes said. “The timeline should be under construction next summer.” A guardrail has been installed at U.S. 58 and the Preston Road in advance of some warning signals VDOT intends to install, and bids are open again for construction of a safety crossing at Virginia Avenue, Wheeler Avenue and Moss Drive in Collinsville. Returned bids in the first round exceeded the allowed budget.
- Approved an application by Mark Place to rezone approximately 25 acres at 295 Bryants Lake Road from Rural Residential to Agricultural so he can convert the property into a winery and other agricultural uses.
- Approved an application by Virginia Visions to rezone approximately 0.3 acres at 5081 Kings Mountain Road from commercial to suburban for the purpose of selling a house to be used as a single-family dwelling.
- Approved the transfer of the former John Redd Smith Elementary School from Henry County to JRS Realty Partners for a consideration of $10. Last year the board approved an agreement with Cherney Development Company to convert the property to mixed-used development, including apartments.
