Henry County soon to be flush with COVID relief cash

More than $28 million in COVID-19 relief money is coming to Henry County, but no one spoke at a public hearing on the matter Tuesday night.

The Board of Supervisors must have a public hearing if they amend the budget by more than 1%, and the infusion of almost $18.7 million to Henry County Public Schools and over $9.8 million to the Henry County government made a hearing necessary.

“The school board is expecting to receive $18,051,093.61 from the American Rescue Plan Act, $462,698.24 from the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, and $171,431.52 from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act,” Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said. “The school board has indicated it will use ARPA funds for essential instructional programs, supplies, furniture for sanitization and social distancing, personnel costs, cleaning supplies, various personal protective equipment, upgrades to transportation systems and upgrades to school HVAC and facilities.”

The IDEA funds will be used to purchase materials and supplies, and the CRRSA funds will be spent on transportation for summer learning and afterschool programs.