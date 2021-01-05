 Skip to main content
Henry County supervisors keep leadership the same
Henry County supervisors keep leadership the same

Adams and Buchanan

Henry County Supervisors Jim Adams (left) and Debra Buchanan, shown here at a budget planning session in 2020, were re-elected as chair, vice chair of the board.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

There will be no changes in leadership for the Henry County Board of Supervisors.

The board voted unanimously on Monday evening to re-elect Blackberry District Supervisor Jim Adams as chair and Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan as vice-chair.

This will be Adams' sixth consecutive year in the top position, which he also held in 2008, 2012 and 2013. He has been the Blackberry District representative since 2002.

Buchanan, who has represented Horsepasture since 1996, will be in her fourth year as vice chair. She was chair in 2009, 2010 and 2011 and vice chair from 2002 to 2006.

Each will serve for 1 year. 

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Henry County, and even with the pandemic still looming, I am optimistic about the upcoming year," Adams said in a release from county officials. "I am humbled by the remarks of [board member] Dr. [David] Martin [in nomination] and proud to be a part of a board that serves with a glad heart and the utmost integrity."

