Henry County to city: the goal is not reversion, but annexation

Mayor Kathy Lawson agreed with Monday.

“While Mr. Hall is entitled to his opinion, the purpose of reversion is not annexation,” said Lawson. “That has not been at the forefront of our council discussions, but it is a fact of possibility.

“Consolidation of our schools, courts, [and] constitutionals would make our community more financially sound. We have so many duplications of services that being one community would make us more efficient in government.

“The ‘us’ and ’them’ would go away and we would be one cohesive community.”

The members of the Board of Supervisors agreed the information presented to them was too much to absorb at one time.

Said Monday: “Reversion has been a serious consideration in our community for over three decades. City council voted to proceed with reversion and city council will decide what the future of the town of Martinsville looks like.”

Hall conceded Martinsville has the legal right to pursue reversion, but it will not be to the advantage of Henry County.

“It will be a substantial impact,” said Hall. “We know it’s coming, but we have no idea of the depth.

“The cost shifting to us will be much more substantial than what has been shown."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.