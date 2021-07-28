Henry County to rename 10 bridges for fallen law enforcement officers

Henry County will embark on a project of renaming 10 bridges in honor of the 10 law enforcement officers who lived in Henry County and died in the line of duty.
"Everywhere you go you see it, and I think it's time Henry County do it," Reed Creek District Supervisor Tommy "T.J." Slaughter said at Tuesday's meeting of the board.
Slaughter, a retired Martinsville Police officer, said the idea began when another police officer asked him if one of the bridges in Henry County could be named for Paul Grubb, a Henry County officer who died after being shot by a suspect near the Virginia-North Carolina line.
Slaughter said he was personal friends with Grubb, and they had attended training sessions together. But after a while members of another family of a slain officer who lived in Henry County approached him with the idea of naming a bridge for their loved one, too.
"I don't know how you could do one without doing them all," Iriswood District Supervisor David Martin said.
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall suggested his office would work with Lisa Hughes, VDOT resident engineer, and present a resolution for the board to consider at a future meeting.
Hughes, who was on hand at the evening session of a regular meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, said once a resolution has been approved and given to her, she will submit it to the Commonwealth Transportation Board for approval.
The fallen officers who would be remembered by the renaming of bridges are: James Michael Phillippi, Jonathan W. Bowling, Charles Eugene Morris, Willis Herman Ferguson, George F. Carter, Paul Edward Grubb, John Hughes Mitchell, George Melvin Brown, John J. Johnston, and George S. Frame.
Also at the meeting, the board:
- Approved a rezoning application by Eric J. Phillips of Phillips Logistics to rezone 1.33 acres on the south side of A.L. Philpott Highway, just east of Meadowbrook Lane from Suburban Residential District to Commercial District. Phillips plans to construct a building on the property to use for offices and maintenance of company vehicles.
- Approved a rezoning application by Prillaman & Meadors, LLC to rezone 3.762 acres of land at 179 Clyde Prillaman Street from Limited Industrial to Agricultural so that the property may be sold to a new owner who intends to construct a new church on the land.
- Approved the permanent relocation of voter precinct No. 201. General Registrar Dawn Stultz-Vaughn had requested an emergency move of the Fieldale Voter Precinct No. 201 from the Rangeley Ruritan building to Victory Baptist Church at 1300 Dillon's Fork Road in Fieldale because the Ruritan building had become unsuitable for disabled voters. A public hearing was held on Tuesday regarding the request to make the move permanent, and no one spoke.
Out of a closed meeting last month the board:
- Approved the appointment of Crystal Lusk to a 3-year term on the Piedmont Regional Community Services Board, ending June 30, 2024.
- Approved a lease agreement between the Parks and Recreation Department and the Mount Olivet Ruritan Club.
- Approved the renewing of an annual retail development contract with CPEG and Retail Strategies, effective July 1.
Out of a closed meeting on Tuesday the board:
- Reappointed Mike Ward to the Roanoke River Basin Association for a 1-year term.
- Approved a resolution regarding a memorandum of understanding with the Commonwealth of Virginia for an Opioid Abatement and Addiction Settlement, making Henry County eligible to participate in the disbursement of $530 million the Virginia attorney general's office it says it is expecting to receive from pharmaceutical companies like Johnson & Johnson, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal.
