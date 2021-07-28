Henry County to rename 10 bridges for fallen law enforcement officers

Henry County will embark on a project of renaming 10 bridges in honor of the 10 law enforcement officers who lived in Henry County and died in the line of duty.

"Everywhere you go you see it, and I think it's time Henry County do it," Reed Creek District Supervisor Tommy "T.J." Slaughter said at Tuesday's meeting of the board.

Slaughter, a retired Martinsville Police officer, said the idea began when another police officer asked him if one of the bridges in Henry County could be named for Paul Grubb, a Henry County officer who died after being shot by a suspect near the Virginia-North Carolina line.

Slaughter said he was personal friends with Grubb, and they had attended training sessions together. But after a while members of another family of a slain officer who lived in Henry County approached him with the idea of naming a bridge for their loved one, too.

"I don't know how you could do one without doing them all," Iriswood District Supervisor David Martin said.

Henry County Administrator Tim Hall suggested his office would work with Lisa Hughes, VDOT resident engineer, and present a resolution for the board to consider at a future meeting.

