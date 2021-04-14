Henry County's upcoming budget includes no new taxes -- but the promise of reversion-based bump in '22-'23

There was a hiring freeze in place for Henry County for much of the year, progress made on the new adult detention center, expansion to the Dick and Willie Passage Trail and expansion of the Philpott marina by 16 new rental slots.

The Board of Supervisors had requested that Hall include in the new budget money to hire a public information officer for the county.

"My proposal does not include funds for a media community relations officer as requested by the board," Hall said. "My concern, I don't want to take any more money out of reserves than needed."

But Hall admitted he believed the position was needed.

"It's important to tell our story, factually and clearly, the good and the bad," Hall said. "If you choose to put it back in, then let us know."

And that was exactly what the board did.

Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant was first to speak about the need for a PIO and the need for that person to take the lead in conducting an anti-litter campaign for the county.

Iriswood District Supervisor David Martin, Vice Chair Debra Buchanan and Chair Jim Adams expressed support for Bryant's opinion, and Martin offered a motion to have Hall add the position back in the budget.