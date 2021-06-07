Here's what you need to know about voting Tuesday

Primaries are held in Virginia as a preliminary election for a party to select their candidate for the general election. That will occur this year, statewide, on Tuesday as the Democrats make their choices for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Republicans in the House of Delegates 9th District, which includes all of Patrick and Franklin counties and the western part of Henry County, will choose a candidate also.
Early voting has been underway since April 23, and as of noon on Friday, the Patrick County registrar’s office had received 285 early votes.
Patrick County Registrar Susan Taylor said 254 ballots were Republican while only 31 were Democrat.
“We’ve got a guy running,” said Taylor referring to Wren Williams of Patrick County, seeking the Republican nomination for the House of Delegates 9th district.
In Henry County, Registrar Dawn Stultz-Vaughn said on Friday her office had received a total of 196 early votes, and the Martinsville registrar’s office reported 71 ballots by mail and 43 in-person for a total of 114.
Governor
Virginia’s governor is not allowed to serve consecutive terms so Ralph Northam, for instance, is ineligible to run for re-election, but a former governor is permitted to serve again. That’s what Terry McAuliffe wants to do.
McAuliffe, from Alexandria, was the 72nd governor, serving from 2014 to 2018, and is one of five Democrats seeking the party’s nomination for the job in 2022.
Others on the list for governor are:
- Jennifer Carroll Foy of Woodbridge, a state delegate representing the 2nd District since 2017.
- Jennifer McClellan of Richmond, a state senator from the 9th District since 2017.
- Justin Fairfax of Annandale, lieutenant governor since 2018.
- Lee Carter of Manassas, a state delegate representing the 50th district since 2018.
Lieutenant Governor
- There are six candidates seeking the Democratic nomination:
- Andria McClellan of Norfolk, a member of Norfolk City Council since 2016.
- Hala Ayala of Woodbridge, a state delegate representing the 51st district since 2018.
- Mark Levine of Alexandria, a state delegate representing the 45th district since 2016.
- Sam Rasoul of Roanoke, a state delegate representing the 11th district since 2014.
- Sean Perryman of Fairfax, president of the Fairfax County NAACP since 2019.
- Xavier Warren of Arlington, a contract advisor for the NFL Players Association.
- Elizabeth Guzman of Woodbridge had filed to run, but withdrew from the race.
Attorney General
Unlike the governor’s office, an attorney general may serve consecutive terms, and that’s what current Attorney General Mark Herring of Alexandria hopes to do.
Herring has one opponent, Jerrauld “Jay” Jones of Norfolk, a state delegate representing the 89th district since 2018.
House of Delegates 9th District
In the House of Delegates 9th district, incumbent Charles Poindexter of Franklin County, the representative since 2008, is seeking the Republican nomination.
Poindexter is challenged by Wren Williams of Patrick County where he has a law practice and serves as the Republican Party Chair in that county.
Election Day
Polls open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m., and voters may cast their votes in-person at their designated precinct.
Any registered voter in Virginia is eligible to vote in a Virginia primary.
