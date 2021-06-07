Here's what you need to know about voting Tuesday

Primaries are held in Virginia as a preliminary election for a party to select their candidate for the general election. That will occur this year, statewide, on Tuesday as the Democrats make their choices for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Republicans in the House of Delegates 9th District, which includes all of Patrick and Franklin counties and the western part of Henry County, will choose a candidate also.

Early voting has been underway since April 23, and as of noon on Friday, the Patrick County registrar’s office had received 285 early votes.

Patrick County Registrar Susan Taylor said 254 ballots were Republican while only 31 were Democrat.

“We’ve got a guy running,” said Taylor referring to Wren Williams of Patrick County, seeking the Republican nomination for the House of Delegates 9th district.

In Henry County, Registrar Dawn Stultz-Vaughn said on Friday her office had received a total of 196 early votes, and the Martinsville registrar’s office reported 71 ballots by mail and 43 in-person for a total of 114.

Governor