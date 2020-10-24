In-person early voting ends on Saturday

You have six more days to vote early for the 2020 elections.

In-person voting continues through Saturday, but the deadline to request absentee ballots has passed.

President, vice president, a U.S. Senator, the 5th Congressional District, Martinsville City Council and some referenda are on the ballot for Nov. 3.

Any registered voter — the deadline to register has passed — can avoid lines at the polls by voting early either in-person or by mail. If you have voted previously in Virginia, you don’t even need an ID. You only have to sign to attest to your registration.

This is all handled by your local registrar’s office.

If you live in Martinsville, your registrar is Cynthia Barbour. Her phone number is 276-403-5122 and her email is cbarbour@ci.martinsville.va.us. If you live in Henry County, it’s Elizabeth Stone. Her phone number is 276-638-5108 and her email is estone@co.henry.va.us. If you live in Patrick County, your registrar is Susan Taylor. Her phone number is 276-694-7206 and her email is staylor@co.patrick.va.us.