Key questions in Martinsville's reversion plans: How to merge schools, courts and facilities -- and how much more it will cost county taxpayers

"We cannot take time off prosecuting our cases to do this transfer," he said. "We're going to have to have continuity."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are 12 employees in Nester's office, and he said he had physical capacity for two more. In the city, there are eight commonwealth's attorney's employees that work out of offices on the lower level of the municipal building.

Nester suggested a rush to reversion might put his office in trouble with the Virginia State Bar.

"We cannot take on more than we can handle," he said. "You're supposed to turn it down if you get too much work, and this could potentially run me afoul of ethical conduct."

Near the end of Nester's testimony Martinsville Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Eric Monday informed the commission members that Judge G. Carter Greer would be scheduling all Martinsville court cases in Henry County courts with dates on or after Feb. 1.

Nester told the members he was unaware of Greer's plans, and the news came to him as a surprise.

A break for lunch was called, and when the presentation resumed, Henry County Attorney George Lyle called Nester back to the witness stand and asked him to explain to the commission what had happened during lunch.