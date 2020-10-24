WATCH NOW: ELECTION 2020: Last scheduled Martinsville City Council debate reveals strong feelings with sharp words

Five candidates for Martinsville City Council collectively agreed on one thing at the end of Thursday night’s live debate: They were all glad it was over.
Incumbents Kathy Lawson, Chad Martin, and Jim Woods appeared with newcomers Nelson Edwards and Tammy Pearson for 90 minutes on live television in what was the last scheduled face-off between candidates and they all attacked the questions as if their election or re-election depended on it.
This is how the candidates answered those questions, with their responses paraphrased for clarity and brevity.
City Attorney Eric Monday in his presentation on reversion to City Council said reverting wasn’t being done under duress. In fact, he said the city could continue indefinitely staying just like it was, but the city didn’t have the resources to “do anything extra.” Some, particularly Henry County residents, hear this as nothing more than a legal opportunity for the city to make the county pay for some of its bills when it has shown that it is fully capable of paying its own way. How do you see it?
Woods: In order for us to maintain strong services, we have to raise taxes or cut expenses. We don’t know what reversion is going to look like, but the city is not going to be the only winner in this. We need to combine our resources.
Edwards: The tax base is not there, and I believe reversion is the way we’re going to have to go.
Lawson: Reversion gives us a chance to share in common expenses. There is a misnomer that the city just wants to pawn their debt off on the county, and that is just simply not true.
Martin: Mergers happen all the time, and this is no different. The schools are our highest budget item, and a combined school system will result in greater state and federal funding.
Pearson: I’m not saying I’m completely against reversion, but we first need to look at the root causes. There are a lot of different opportunities that we have. I’ve talked to some county supervisors and they do not see this as a win for Henry County.
A resident who identified himself as a resident of West End has asked—as a town, there would be a town council, and I assume a similar form of at-large representation, but the city business that becomes the county’s after reversion would mean city residents would participate in county government on those matters. How do we assure equity and fairness in representation of our residents after reversion?
Martin: We already know from our city attorney that he will go to Richmond and bring the attorney general down and make sure everything remains fair and equitable.
Woods: Not only will folks get a voice on the town council, but they’ll also get representation on the board of supervisors. We’ll get double the voice.
Edwards: I would support a three-high school system, not two.
Lawson: My desire is to have the city remain as a district within the county, and then we would have a town council, very similar to the way it is now.
Pearson: Until negotiations get underway, nothing is set in stone. If reversion does happen, I would definitely make sure that our community would be represented fairly in Henry County.
Kathy Lawson, you are the mayor of Martinsville. Tell us what is required of you as the city’s mayor and your opinion on the notion that the position should become one that voters choose.
Lawson: The mayor and vice [mayor] has always been elected by council, and it’s worked. I don’t know if there is a pro or a con. If the mayor was elected [by the voters], a really fantastic person might not get elected to council if they did not win in a race for mayor. The way it is now, that can occur.
Edwards: I think Kathy has done a wonderful job as mayor, but I believe the position should be one the voters elect.
Martin: I’m okay with either.
Pearson: In a wonderful utopia I would love to have the best of both worlds, but that not being the case, the ones that lead the city should be elected, not chosen.
We’re in a pandemic, the city’s unemployment rate is back in double digits, and the city was one of the first in the state to reinstitute cutoffs [for utilities]. Do you approve of the city’s approach to this issue, and if not, how should it be changed?
Pearson: There is a process that residents can go through to get help in paying those bills, but there needs to be communication and education on how to go about this process. From a business perspective, the process of getting financial help is complicated and not easy to do.
Martin: The process for city residents getting financial help is simple. A person with a fifth-grade education can do it.
Woods: You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink. We’ve provided help and a simple way to get that help, but we can’t force people to ask for it.
Lawson: We had people who had not paid their utility bill since December, and we were up to over $500,000 in utility payments were were owed. How high to you let it go? At some point we had to start doing something, so everyone was called and warned before disconnections began.
Edwards: I feel like we have to do something like a payment plan that will stretch out for 12 or maybe even 24 months.
What’s special about you that makes you uniquely qualified to represent the citizens of Martinsville?
Edwards: I’ve almost been a lifelong citizen, teaching and working with young people. I’m qualified as a good person, and I genuinely love the city.
Martin: I listen to people, and I open myself up to talk to just about anybody. Recently I went with the city attorney of Richmond to fight for Martinsville in the General Assembly and we won that fight.
Lawson: I’ve been a public servant for over three decades and I’ve worked with various organizations. Serving our people has been a true blessing to me. It’s part of my life to give back to this community.
Woods: I’ve been a teacher, I was a library manager, I’ve been a rotarian, I’m involved in civic organizations. I’ve tried to give back to this community.
Pearson: I definitely believe in giving back to the community. I’ve been on many boards and served with many organizations. Most importantly, I’m a business owner. I started a business, and I’ve been able to sustain it. I’ve lived all over the country, but I made a conscious decision to move back here.
As a council member for the next four years, what areas, geographically, in the city do you feel have been neglected and what plans, if any, do you have to address it?
Martin: There are certain parts of Martinsville that have been neglected. We want to concentrate on the Westend Park and to concentrate on Westend in general. Uptown is another area that needs attention.
Edwards: The Westend project and the Pinehall community development block grant has been rejected twice ,and that area needs attention.
Woods: In order to do new things we need to possibly combine our forces with the county. The citizens are key to letting us know what needs to be done.
Lawson: There are areas that have been neglected. The Pinehall project was likely rejected because COVID likely diverted some of those funds. There are neighborhoods and streets where houses have been abandoned. There is a need in many of our neighborhoods, and we are working towards that.
Pearson: West End definitely. You try not to look through your own eyes, but through the lens of your neighbor. In Uptown I can stand outside my business and see 10 empty storefronts. We need to consistently communicate with our citizens.
Chad Martin, this week, you used social media to attack the character of candidate Pearson by posting a photo of a 9-year-old dress code sign that no longer exists at an establishment she and her husband run. Would you explain why you chose to do this?
Martin: When someone mistreats the community, I will stand up. When you look at their policy, it was very, very exclusive. The kind of words like “no bling-bling?” That leaves the interpretation to the owner that he could consider your phone bling-bling.
Pearson: Mr. Martin has held on to this for nine years, and now suddenly in the last two weeks of the election, Mr. Martin has brought this out, and you have to wonder: Are we doing this really for the good of the community or is he doing it to get votes and what’s happening is he’s being divisive? We need to be coming together.
Edwards: We need to come together and rise above this and become one. I don’t like this divisiveness at all.
Lawson: I choose to be positive. I choose to work with people and work in harmony with others. That’s my choice.
Woods: I was thankful that the policy has been taken down.
At a private Chamber of Commerce forum there was discussion about dissatisfaction with zoning laws and how the zoning department functions. What is your opinion of those criticisms?
Woods: If someone has questions about this then they should go to our city staff. The ordinances are written to protect, it’s not an over-reach of government.
Martin: The cool think about a lot of our staff is a lot of them don’t have to be here, but they are here because they love the city. The zoning laws are there to protect people.
Lawson: We were asked if there was something we could change, what would it be, and I said it would be the fee that someone has to pay in order to request a variance.
Edwards: Restrictions and regulations have been put on people who already own property. There are multiple examples of over-zoning abuses.
Pearson: I say try to make it as simple as possible and be consistent with it.
There is talk — and some believe — that the city should sell its electrical system and get out of the utility business. What say you?
Edwards: We should have gotten out of it before now because we can’t afford it.
Pearson: I think we’re paying too much, but I don’t understand what the options might be.
Martin: We provide a lot more service than what the county provides. If you give up the utility department, then we will be at the mercy of whatever they choose as the rate. We will no longer have control.
Lawson: We pay less for garbage, electricity and sewage than Henry County residents do, and we restore power in minutes and hours for our residents and now days.
Woods: We get what we pay for, and the restoration of service is minuscule compared to what our neighbors in the county have to deal with.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
