WATCH NOW: ELECTION 2020: Last scheduled Martinsville City Council debate reveals strong feelings with sharp words

Five candidates for Martinsville City Council collectively agreed on one thing at the end of Thursday night’s live debate: They were all glad it was over.

Incumbents Kathy Lawson, Chad Martin, and Jim Woods appeared with newcomers Nelson Edwards and Tammy Pearson for 90 minutes on live television in what was the last scheduled face-off between candidates and they all attacked the questions as if their election or re-election depended on it.

This is how the candidates answered those questions, with their responses paraphrased for clarity and brevity.

City Attorney Eric Monday in his presentation on reversion to City Council said reverting wasn’t being done under duress. In fact, he said the city could continue indefinitely staying just like it was, but the city didn’t have the resources to “do anything extra.” Some, particularly Henry County residents, hear this as nothing more than a legal opportunity for the city to make the county pay for some of its bills when it has shown that it is fully capable of paying its own way. How do you see it?

Woods: In order for us to maintain strong services, we have to raise taxes or cut expenses. We don’t know what reversion is going to look like, but the city is not going to be the only winner in this. We need to combine our resources.