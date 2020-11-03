Lawson, Martin and Pearson win Martinsville City Council race

Pritchett was unaware of any complications that delayed the final number until about two hours after the polls had closed, but the process just took longer than it had ever taken before because of the sheer volume of uncounted votes before election day.

Lawson says she wants another four years on Martinsville City Council because of ongoing projects that she wants to see through to completion — including reversion.

The current and first female mayor in Martinsville, Lawson served from 2006 until 2010 and was elected to a second term in 2016.

“We have a lot going on in our city, and we are just into the tip of the iceberg with reversion,” Lawson said. “We have many projects in the works that will bring people to our uptown and other projects that will be beneficial to our citizens.”

Lawson, 66, has lived in Martinsville since age 5. She is a licensed insurance agent and is the manager of the personal lines department at Burton and Company.

“We have moved forward from highest unemployment and the financial issues in the early 2000s to bringing our city back,” Lawson said. “Because of ‘paying attention’ the city was able to purchase the Henry Hotel and transform it from what it was to a beautiful, mixed-use facility in uptown.

