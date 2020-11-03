Lawson, Martin and Pearson win Martinsville City Council race

Martinsville City Council has a new member.
Tammy Pearson, a local business owner has unseated Jim Woods in a three-seat race Tuesday night.
“I’m thankful that my friends, family and supporters gave the confidence to me to best represent their interest in moving forward in becoming a city without limits,” Pearson said.
Mayor Kathy Lawson and Vice Mayor Chad Martin were both re-elected in their bids for another term.
“I’m excited,” Lawson said, “It makes you feel good and it brings home that I’ve done something write for my citizens. “I’ve enjoyed serving.”
Lawson was available for comment at the clerk’s office immediately after the results came in and Pearson was having an election party at her Uptown restaurant a short distance away. Martin said he planned to remain at home for the evening.
Lawson garnered the most votes, with 27% of the votes, followed by Martin with 23%. Pearson came in third, with 20%, and Edwards had 15%. Woods received 14% of the votes.
Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk Ashby Pritchett said he thought this was the longest it has ever taken the city of Martinsville to file unofficial tallies with Richmond.
“The number of early votes was tremendous, record-breaking,” Pritchett said.
Pritchett was unaware of any complications that delayed the final number until about two hours after the polls had closed, but the process just took longer than it had ever taken before because of the sheer volume of uncounted votes before election day.
Lawson says she wants another four years on Martinsville City Council because of ongoing projects that she wants to see through to completion — including reversion.
The current and first female mayor in Martinsville, Lawson served from 2006 until 2010 and was elected to a second term in 2016.
“We have a lot going on in our city, and we are just into the tip of the iceberg with reversion,” Lawson said. “We have many projects in the works that will bring people to our uptown and other projects that will be beneficial to our citizens.”
Lawson, 66, has lived in Martinsville since age 5. She is a licensed insurance agent and is the manager of the personal lines department at Burton and Company.
“We have moved forward from highest unemployment and the financial issues in the early 2000s to bringing our city back,” Lawson said. “Because of ‘paying attention’ the city was able to purchase the Henry Hotel and transform it from what it was to a beautiful, mixed-use facility in uptown.
“We now have a useful energy source at the landfill that otherwise might not have happened” and “our city far exceeds the minimum amount of recycling that is required because of our efforts to expand and enlarge our recycling containers.”
Vice-Mayor Chad Martin is completing his fourth year on Martinsville City Council and said he wanted another term to “see that reversion goes through,” but in an interview with the Bulletin in July, Martin said if he is reelected, it will likely be his last.
“This will probably be the last time running if I’m to win,” Martin said. “I love serving the city of Martinsville, but after this term I might find a different capacity.
“People don’t know the tremendous weight on people’s shoulders. We are called upon in a restaurant — wherever you are — you are not your own.
“When you are called to serve, we always have to be there.”
Martin graduated from Carlisle School in 1997, is a graduate of Shaw University with a bachelor’s degree in religion and philosophy. He studied law at Shaw University Divinity School, holds a Duke University certification in nonprofit management, is a Leadership Plenty Train the Trainer Facilitator, mentors in violence prevention train the trainer, holds a certification as a lifestyle coach with the University of Virginia/Center for Disease Control and currently works for the University of Virginia as director of history united, a project of Virginia Humanities and with the local United Way helping to make sure people complete this year’s census. He was elected to City Council in 2016.
Martin said he wants to be in the room for discussions with Henry County concerning the city’s reverting to a town.
“We need people who can communicate, but more important — listen to the county,” Martin said. “It can be a win-win for both parties.”
Tammy C. Pearson, active in several businesses in Martinsville, says she wanted to be part of the Martinsville City Council so she can represent small businesses.
Pearson, 54, is the president, owner and operator of Shindig an Uptown Bistro + Catering in Martinsville and is responsible for the marketing, training and human resources for Sportlanes and Ten Pin Cafe in Collinsville and Wild Magnolia restaurant in Martinsville.
“I grew up in Bassett, went to Bassett High School, went to Virginia Tech and received my undergraduate degree in English,” Pearson said. “I moved around pretty much all over the country and completed my graduate work in business management at Boston University.”
She moved back to the area 16 years ago because, she said, she wanted to be closer to her parents and raise her three children in a small town.
“At that time I worked for CenturyLink, so I was able to be a telecommuter,” Pearson said. “I worked a number of different jobs for CenturyLink because I was in the executive director program, so they kind of moved me around a lot.
“So I did everything from sales to marketing to training and development.”
Pearson said she was reluctant to become a candidate for city council, but her husband, Will Pearson, and others convinced her.
“It took me a long time to say I was indeed going to run,” Pearson said. “Will’s been asking me for the last year, and I’ve had a number of people that I’d be talking to and a lot of people complain and talk about various issues going on in the community. And a number of different people said, ‘We think you should run,’ so Will and I prayed about it, and we got our children involved because I wanted them to support it, because it would take away some time from them. And the children were all thumbs up.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.
