Legislative chorus: Democrats don't care about Southside Virginia

Adams said he believed legalizing marijuana was not good for society, but neither were the executive orders imposed by Northam during the pandemic.

“These orders limit business and prevent people from going on with their lives,” Adams said.

Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville) said he had seen a report in which 25% of small businesses in Virginia had gone out of business during the pandemic -- some reports have been higher -- and with the minimum wage set to begin an upward climb on Jan. 1, Marshall said he attempted to push the start of the increase forward by a year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I put in a bill, and it did not pass,” Marshall said. “It failed on a party-line vote.”

He said the effort by Democrats to have most vehicles in Virginia powered by electricity is destined to fail because the state does not produce enough electricity to keep them charged.

“We would have to go out of state to bring electricity in, from West Virginia, where they use carbon-based production,” Marshall said. “There is a real problem with how this is going to be implemented.”