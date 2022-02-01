Local lobbying effort underway regarding reversion bills

While one bill has made its way out of committee and awaits a vote on the House floor, and another bill awaits its first hearing in a Senate committee, there is a lobbying effort underway in Henry County to persuade delegates and senators to support putting the matter of reversion in Martinsville from a city to a town to a vote by city voters.

Former Iriswood District Board of Supervisors candidate and Henry County-Martinsville Republican Committee chairman Eric Phillips as well as former Henry County School Board member Mary Martin are working separately, but for the same cause: to convince the lawmakers in Richmond to pass legislation that would require reversion to be approved by a referendum.

"I'm trying to spearhead an effort on this end," said Martin. "I have about 10 people that have reached out to friends, and we're doing emails or calling today. I've got someone in Richmond keeping me in the loop, and we're working really hard on the delegate list."

Martin said (R-Danville) Del. Danny Marshall's bill could come before a full House vote as early as Thursday, so time was of the essence.

Rules in the House of Delegates require any resolution requiring immediate consideration be approved by a two-thirds majority.

"We are going down the list of delegates, and there are two from the Democratic party that we have thanked for their support [getting the bill out of committee] and encouraging them to get their fellow members onboard," said Martin. "There are a whole bunch of legislators in the House of Delegates, and it will consume a large portion of my day."

There are 100 members of the House of Delegates: 52 Republicans and 48 Democrats. Although the bill before them, if approved, would put the question "Shall the City of Martinsville become a town?" to a vote among Martinsville voters, there is some feeling that the votes in Richmond may fall along party lines.

The bills are sponsored by Marshall, a Republican in the House, and Bill Stanley (R-Moneta), a Republican in the Senate.

"I'm lobbying people within the party," said Phillips. "I know a lot of these guys, and I'm explaining to them the issue. It's tricky: Am I doing this as the chairman of the Republican Party or as Eric Phillips, a Republican?"

Phillips said he had verbal support of the entire local delegation consisting of Stanley in the Senate and Marshall, Les Adams (R-Chatham) and Wren Williams (R-Stuart) in the House.

"They will all vote for it and have stated to me their support, because I've asked them," Phillips said. "Adams said he usually is always in favor of allowing people to have the final say, and that's what this referendum does."

Phillips said he has heard the argument that the citizen's voices have been heard through their elected members on City Council, but he believes a "referendum would not be usurping the authority of power."

"It's undeniable that the City says they have been transparent to the best of their ability, but whether you buy that or not, we didn't find out about the possible closing of Martinsville High School until the Commission on Local Government meetings" in Martinsville, said Phillips. "Obviously the public wasn't aware of that. People were late getting information or not having all the facts until after the process was almost finished."

The Bulletin reached out to City officials for comment, but Public Information Officer Kendall Davis said by email that the City would stay "away from speculation on what is happening in the General Assembly," and declined to comment further.

But Stephen Piepgrass, a Richmond attorney who represents Martinsville on matters regarding reversion, told the Bulletin they were taking their cues from existing law without regard to Marshall's and Stanley's bills in Richmond.

"The ordinance authorizing the filing of a petition for contested reversion with Martinsville Circuit Court was passed on the second reading on Jan. 27," Piepgrass wrote by email. "Ordinances take effect 10 days from the date of passage, so the earliest date for filing a petition with the Circuit Court would be Monday. Once we file the petition, the Circuit Court will forward a request to the Supreme Court of Virginia for appointment of a special court.

"Although we do not know the exact time frame for action by the Supreme Court, we expect that appointment of the special court would happen fairly quickly, because the statue under which we are operating provides for expedited consideration of reversion related issues."

Council Member Danny Turner said the whole matter, as he sees it, is regrettable.

"I'm disappointed the County didn't negotiate in good faith, and they are drawing this out," said Turner. "Why would the General Assembly get involved retroactively to punish Martinsville? They are supposed to treat everyone fairly, and this bill would make Martinsville the only city in the state to have this put on them at the 11th hour."

Turner said he even questioned whether approval of the bills by Marshall and Stanley could possibly violate the Constitution of Virginia.

"It's already in the judicial branch, and now the legislative branch is trying to go beyond it," Turner said. "We went in this under the laws that currently exist, and on the one-yard line the General Assembly is trying to change the rules. They should not have the authority to do that."

But Henry County Attorney George Lyle sees it differently.

"During the public hearings in 2021, local citizens made it clear that they wanted more input in the decision of Martinsville to become a town, and the proposed legislation offers that opportunity, which is why the Henry County Board of Supervisors supports the bills currently making their way through the General Assembly," said Lyle.

Most of the vocal support for reversion in the City has come from either current or former City Council members.

"There are very few people that are passionate about the City reverting," said Phillips. "The comments [at the Commission on Local Governments public hearing] out of some 30 people that spoke, all but three were against it, and those three were Jennifer Bowles, Gene Teague and Barry Greene."

Bowles is the current vice mayor, and Teague and Greene are both former mayors of Martinsville.

Comments among Henry County residents have been fairly consistent.

"I believe the citizens of Martinsville definitely should be able to vote on reversion," said Alice Aaron. "Actually, I also believe the Henry County residents should be able to vote. It affects all of us ... As an owner of properties in the city, but live in the county, I still feel I should have input, as it will affect my city taxes."

Said Ensign Stephens, also a county resident: "All involved should have a voice, both city and county. It's the only fair thing to do."

In the Senate, Senate Bill 85 has been referred to the Committee on Local Government, but they failed to take up the matter at their regular session on Monday and will consider it at the earliest on Monday.

In the House of Delegates, House Bill 173 was reported out of the Counties, Cities and Town Committee on a 14-8 vote on Friday. The full House could consider the bill as early as Thursday, but it has not yet been scheduled.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

