Lt. Gov. candidate Andria McClellan includes NCI in her southside road tour

Norfolk Council Member Andria McClellan toured New College Institute in Martinsville on Wednesday as part of what she described as a “road tour in Southside and Southwest Virginia."

McClellan announced in December that she would be seeking the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor in 2021.

The Democratic primary will be on June 8 -- early voting getting under way -- and McClellan is running against a crowded field that includes Del. Hala Ayala of Prince William County, Del. Mark Levine of Alexandria, Sean Perryman of Fairfax County, Del. Sam Rasoul of Roanoke and Xavier Warren of Arlington County.

McClelland said she grew up in Virginia Beach and now lives in Norfolk, and although she lives on the other side of the state, she is not another Northern Virginia Democrat.

“As a member of Norfolk City Council I represent 125,000 people,” McClellan said. “I’ve worked with leaders in various counties on issues that range from climate change to broadband.

“I understand how cities, counties and towns work and recognize the state’s geographic diversity.”

McClellan said she understood the issues facing rural Virginia and wanted to make sure “great things are happening in all parts of Virginia.”

