Martinsville and Henry County reach agreement on reversion

Reversion will become a reality for Martinsville and much sooner than had been expected.

“The parties have reached an agreement in principle,” said David Conmy, policy administrator for the Commission on Local Government in a video meeting this morning. “It should be approved by the two government bodies before the end of the month.”

There were no other details provided at the commission’s regular meeting Thursday morning, but public meetings on the matter set for June now have been pushed to July.

“As we monitor the evolution of this case, we may need to cancel or pause the proceedings for June and invite both parties to the July meeting and go from there,” Conmy said.

Ruth Easley, Martinsville's commissioner of revenue, was the only official from the city to attend the virtual meeting, and Henry County Administrator Tim Hall dropped in late and left early.

Neither Hall, County Attorney George Lyle, City Attorney Eric Monday nor City Manager Leon Towarnicki immediately responded to a request for comment.

“Once this matter has gelled and concrete agreements are forthcoming, we will review this and look at a new schedule,” Conmy said.