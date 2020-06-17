Martinsville-area legislators unhappy with the new majority in Richmond

“It will give the fans an extra something to do.”

NCI board moves

Stanley is on NCI’s board and said he, too, was removed until someone realized he was the board’s chair.

“With the new majorities, everything is coming out of Northern Virginia, and they don’t care about us,” Stanley said. “There are members on this [Zoom] call who served faithfully on the NCI board of directors and the Tobacco Commission, and what we have seen is by midnight appointments, we are pulled off these committees and replaced by people from Northern Virginia.

“The commission requires these folks to live in the tobacco region, and none of them do.

“Their [Democrats’] plan is to dismantle the tobacco commission so that it has nothing to do with us.

“Danny [Marshall] has been on the NCI board since its inception — they took Poindexter off and replaced him with one from Northern Virginia, and I don’t think she knows where Martinsville is.”

Adams was the only one of three local delegates not replaced on NCI’s board.