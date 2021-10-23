Martinsville city council agenda for Tuesday

The Martinsville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. for a closed session and at 7 p.m. in regular session in council chambers at the City Municipal Building at 55 W. Church St.
Matters on the agenda are:
- Conduct a public hearing regarding the Voluntary Settlement Agreement between the City of Martinsville and the County of Henry
- Consider adoption of a resolution approving the City’s participation in a federal litigation settlement with certain pharmaceutical companies related to the opioid epidemic
- Consider approval of the Pine Hall Road Community Development Block Grant Housing Rehabilitation Project Program design
- Hear a summary of the City’s quarterly finance report for the period ending September 30, 2021
- Consider approval of consent agenda
- Business from the Floor: The public comment portion of the Council meeting provides citizens the opportunity to discuss matters relevant to the operation of the City, which are not listed on the printed agenda.
- Comments by members of City Council
- Comments by City Manager and City Attorney
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
Bill Wyatt
Reporter
