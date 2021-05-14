Martinsville City Council agrees on budget, sets public hearing for May 25

If Martinsville were to become a town, the Martinsville City School District would cease to exist and become a part of Henry County Schools.

The Commission on Local Governments met on Thursday when David Conmy, policy administrator, read a joint statement from Martinsville and Henry County: "The parties have reached an agreement in principle that they anticipate will be approved at a meeting of the two governing bodies before the end of the month.”

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office

Another responsibility that would pass from Martinsville to Henry County at reversion is the sheriff’s office

“I’ve been sheriff here since 1994,” Sheriff Steve Draper said to City Council. “I’ve been very blessed, and I hope I’ll be here until we revert, and I’ll be the last sheriff … it’s been a real pleasure working for Martinsville.”

Draper told council the city jail had increased the use of electronic incarceration as a result of COVID-19.