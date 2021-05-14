Martinsville City Council agrees on budget, sets public hearing for May 25

Martinsville Schools Superintendent Zeb Talley presented his proposed fiscal year 2021-22 budget to City Council during a work session on Thursday night.
The total budget is $23.7 million, $1.8 million more than the current year, and includes a requested increase of more than $537,000 in local contributions.
City Manager Leon Towarnicki had proposed level funding for schools, but he added two transfers from the Cafeteria Fund to increase the net funding to schools to just more than $6.2 million.
Those transfers closed the difference that Talley's request and Towarnicki's proposal to about $362,000.
“Talley included the purchase of two new school buses at a cost of $150,000, and with reversion in the works, it might be better to wait,” Towarnicki said after the meeting. “With the transfers of the Cafeteria Fund money, our proposal is somewhere in the ballpark.”
Talley’s budget proposal also includes a 5% raise at a cost of more than $818,000, a step increase at a cost of more than $64,000 and health insurance increases of almost $111,000.
Towarnicki said during his budget presentation to City Council on Tuesday that, according to the reversion timeline he was working with, this would be the last full-year budget for Martinsville as a city.
If Martinsville were to become a town, the Martinsville City School District would cease to exist and become a part of Henry County Schools.
The Commission on Local Governments met on Thursday when David Conmy, policy administrator, read a joint statement from Martinsville and Henry County: "The parties have reached an agreement in principle that they anticipate will be approved at a meeting of the two governing bodies before the end of the month.”
Martinsville Sheriff’s Office
Another responsibility that would pass from Martinsville to Henry County at reversion is the sheriff’s office
“I’ve been sheriff here since 1994,” Sheriff Steve Draper said to City Council. “I’ve been very blessed, and I hope I’ll be here until we revert, and I’ll be the last sheriff … it’s been a real pleasure working for Martinsville.”
Draper told council the city jail had increased the use of electronic incarceration as a result of COVID-19.
“The cost of electronic incarceration in the budget has gone up substantially, but it has reduced the overall cost to the jail,” Draper said. “It’s cheaper to have them [inmates] on electronic incarceration than sending them to another jail, and with the GPS we have today it works really well.”
Adjustments made
Mayor Kathy Lawson suggested council adopt a reduced real estate tax rate of 1.03975. Combined with the overall increase in real estate values in the city, this “levelization,” as Towarnicki described it, would mean the tax amount due property owners would remain level with the current year.
Lawson also suggested the $90,000 Towarnicki included in the budget that would have been created if the tax rate had remained the same be taken from the children’s services category, a state mandated estimated repayment for child services.
A third budget work session scheduled for Tuesday was canceled when discussion was concluded on Thursday.
Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget at its regular meeting on May 25 and is expected to approve the budget after the hearing.
