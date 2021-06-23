Martinsville City Council agrees to a plan to convert former 'medical school building' into apartments

A piece property in Uptown Martinsville with a bit of a legacy will be getting a new lease, so to speak, thanks to a historical developer from Roanoke.
“Recently, city staff was engaged in conversations with a developer who had expressed interest in a redevelopment project located at the city-owned building at the corner for Moss and Fayette, known as the ‘medical school building,’” Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki told City Council on Tuesday night.
“City staff met on site with the principal partners of a yet-to-be-formed LLC to look at the property, and those meetings and subsequent conversations have led to a letter of interest and proposal to redevelop the building into a mixed residential- and commercial-use facility.”
In 2012, Noel Boaz, the founder of the Virginia Museum of Natural History, proposed to start a medical school in Martinsville, and the property at 62 Fayette St. was to become the site of the future school.
In order for Boaz to qualify for a $3.8 million Virginia Tobacco Commission grant, Martinsville City Council voted to co-sign the agreement, guaranteeing that Boaz would create 111 jobs in three years and invest at least $3 million in the project from outside sources.
The commission eventually approved $800,000 for the project, which ultimately failed and obligated the city to return the money.
Council agreed to repay the commission over a 5-year period and took over ownership of the property that has a total assessed value of $161,800, according to the Martinsville geographic information system.
“The city acquired the property and tried a few things, but nothing worked out,” Towarnicki said. “Mr. [John] Garland was interested in the building and Jim Turney.
“It’s an interesting proposal, and they’ve done this sort of thing in Roanoke.”
Along with multiple projects in the Roanoke area, John Garland is also behind the conversions of the old Fieldale-Collinsville High School and John Redd Elementary School into modern housing.
“This [Fayette Street project] will be similar to some projects we have done at a couple of old car dealerships,” Garland said. “We are proposing 26 apartments, some ‘makerspaces’ for $395 a month for hobbyists or hair salons.
“There will be 11 commercial spaces, and Frith Construction will do the work, so the money will stay local.”
Garland said the apartments would rent from $694 to $850 a month and will “feel big, but still be small spaces catered to singles and couples—mainly younger people.”
Council recessed and convened as the Martinsville Redevelopment and Housing Authority and voted unanimously to authorize Towarnicki to execute a development agreement with Garland.
Also at the meeting, council:
- Conducted a public hearing on amendments to the Transportation Plan and Land Use Plan chapters of the City’s Comprehensive Plan. No one spoke at the hearing, and council members Tammy Pearson and Danny Turner requested a vote on the amendments not occur until the next meeting, after they have had a chance to read the lengthy document.
- Approved the consent agenda that involved the receipt of $28,118 in Brownfields’ grants through the Environmental Protection Agency.
- Appointed Stephanie Tucker and Jean Odachowski to the Comprehensive Services Act’s Community Policy and Management Team.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.