Martinsville City Council agrees to a plan to convert former 'medical school building' into apartments

Council agreed to repay the commission over a 5-year period and took over ownership of the property that has a total assessed value of $161,800, according to the Martinsville geographic information system.

“The city acquired the property and tried a few things, but nothing worked out,” Towarnicki said. “Mr. [John] Garland was interested in the building and Jim Turney.

“It’s an interesting proposal, and they’ve done this sort of thing in Roanoke.”

Along with multiple projects in the Roanoke area, John Garland is also behind the conversions of the old Fieldale-Collinsville High School and John Redd Elementary School into modern housing.

“This [Fayette Street project] will be similar to some projects we have done at a couple of old car dealerships,” Garland said. “We are proposing 26 apartments, some ‘makerspaces’ for $395 a month for hobbyists or hair salons.

“There will be 11 commercial spaces, and Frith Construction will do the work, so the money will stay local.”

Garland said the apartments would rent from $694 to $850 a month and will “feel big, but still be small spaces catered to singles and couples—mainly younger people.”