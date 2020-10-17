Martinsville City Council candidates return to public forum

That technologically disrupted debate three weeks ago among the candidates for Martinsville City Council will be restaged Thursday in a more controlled environment.

Tech mishaps scrambled the broadcast of the earlier remotely staged debate, so the five people battling for three seats on the council will gather in the Star News studio.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This second debate be at 6:30-8 p.m. and may be viewed on Facebook at the Martinsville Bulletin or Star News pages and on Comcast cable Channel 18 in the Martinsville and Henry County viewing area.

Star News traditionally has staged televised debates involving local races at 909 Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville, but because of the pandemic the earlier debate was conducted with each candidate in a different location.

Incumbents Jim Woods, Chad Martin and Kathy Lawson and challengers Tammy Pearson and Nelson Edwards are scheduled to appear.

The debate will be moderated by Bulletin reporter Bill Wyatt. His questions will not be shared with the candidates before the debate, and unlike a forum, a candidate may challenge another candidate’s position on an issue. Candidates may not be asked all of the same questions and although a time limit will be observed, everyone will be encouraged to answer the question and refrain from pontificating.