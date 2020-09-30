Martinsville City Council candidates take to virtual stage

If you want to know how the five candidates for three seats on the Martinsville City Council feel about a variety of issues, you can learn more Thursday night.

All five are scheduled to be in separate locations of their choosing but connected for you to watch in a debate presented by Star News and the Martinsville Bulletin.

The first of two debates will be at 6:30-8 p.m., followed by another on Oct. 22, and may be viewed on Facebook at the Martinsville Bulletin or Star News pages and on Comcast cable Channel 18 in the Martinsville and Henry County viewing area.

Star News in Martinsville traditionally holds televised debates involving local races at its studios at 909 Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville and frequently with a live audience. But because of the pandemic this virtual debate will provide a unique presentation.

Incumbents Jim Woods, Chad Martin and Kathy Lawson and challengers Tammy Pearson and Nelson Edwards are scheduled to appear, affording viewers the first chance to hear all of them together.

Four of the five participated in a forum last week sponsored by the Mount Sinai Church in Martinsville, but Edwards did not attend because of a prior commitment.