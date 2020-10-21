Martinsville City Council candidates will appear live together for final scheduled debate

City Council elections are every two years, and terms are staggered so that three council members are elected or re-elected on one occasion and two on the other.

This year voters may select up to three of the five candidates.

At the first debate, topics including utility contracts, solar energy projects and economic development were discussed.

Reversion from city to town status took center stage and likely will be a continued focus among the issues that will be on display during the second debate.

At the first meeting Edwards said he wanted to see more and regular public discussion of reversion by council, and Pearson said she was concerned about increased taxation to businesses as a result of the change. Lawson, Martin and Woods all voted for reversion and reiterated their support.

None of the questions to be asked will be shared with the candidates before the debate, and, unlike a forum, a candidate may challenge another candidate’s position on an issue. Candidates may not be asked all of the same questions, and although a time limit will be observed, everyone will be encouraged to keep their answers short and to the point.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

