Martinsville City Council debates to become a virtual reality

“This really is historic,” said Charles Roark, the owner of Star News. “Because of the media working together, the audience gets served with relevant information.”

Four of the five candidates participated in a forum last week sponsored by the Mount Sinai Church in Martinsville, where Martinsville Bulletin Reporter Holly Kozelsky asked 11 questions to challenger Tammy Pearson and incumbents Jim Woods, Chad Martin and Kathy Lawson. A fifth candidate, Nelson Edwards, did not attend because of a prior commitment to a family event out of town.

“We’ve talked to everyone, and all of the candidates have agreed to participate,” Roark said. “They know it’s serious.”

The style of the virtual debate will be different from the traditional format in which each candidate gives an opening remark, and everyone is then asked the same question and given a limited time to respond.

“We’re going to do the introductions at the end,” Roark said.