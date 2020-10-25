Martinsville City Council member accuses fellow council member of violating federal law

Martinsville City Council member Jim Woods has gone on the offensive against fellow council member Danny Turner, claiming Turner has violated federal law.
At the end of a regular city council meeting on Oct. 13, as is customary, each council member is afforded an opportunity to speak.
Turner used his time to talk about his experience as a volunteer enumerator for the census during the final two weeks of the process. He spoke about being proud of the opportunity to increase the amount of federal funding Martinsville will receive as a result of his efforts.
City Manager Leon Towarnicki had said previously that it is estimated the city will lose $2,000 in state and federal funding every year for every person who is not counted.
Woods spoke after Turner and used part of his time to declare that Turner violated the Hatch Act, a federal law that has been on the books since 1939 and is mainly used to prohibit civil service employees in the executive branch of the federal government, other than the president and the vice president, from engaging in some forms of political activity while in their official capacity.
Woods said U.S. Census Bureau Sr. Partnership Specialist Mike Stowers communicated to him that it was illegal for an elected official to volunteer as a Census enumerator.
“You can’t count for the census,” Woods said directly to Turner. “That’s federal law.”
Woods provided the Bulletin with an email he sent to Stowers asking if “local politicians are allowed to be engaged by the U.S. Census Bureau as volunteer enumerators.”
Woods explained that he had applied for the same job but was disqualified because he serves on City Council.
“I would appreciate it if you would clear up any confusion,” Woods wrote.
Stowers’ response left it unclear whether he thought a council member volunteering for the census was against the law or if he merely accepted what Woods had said.
“Sorry to hear that you cannot participate due to the Hatch Act restrictions,” Stowers wrote. “Overall, the census is winding down anyway.”
Stowers did not respond to multiple voicemails left by the Bulletin.
“The rationale is that elected officials counting for the census would also use that time in front of a respondent to politick, which is expressly prohibited,” Woods said. “I think this is yet another example of him [Turner] pathologically lying to the citizens of Martinsville.”
After the meeting, Turner was asked to comment about Woods’ claim.
“He’s just mad because I got the job, and he didn’t,” Turner said.
Said Woods: “It isn’t an issue of him getting the job. We aren’t allowed to count for the Census in either a volunteer or paid capacity because we’re elected and the Census is an apolitical activity done by the federal government.
“When I applied online many months [ago] and was disqualified for being an elected official, I understood why.”
One distinction between the two is that Woods is running for re-election right now — he is one of five candidates for three seats — and Turner is not. His seat comes up in two years.
And in March, Chad Martin, vice mayor of the city and also a candidate in this election, was hired under a grant program provided by The Harvest Foundation as the part-time census engagement coordinator in the city.
Melvin Dubnick is a political science professor emeritus with the University of New Hampshire and provides expert opinion on accountability of public officials, government accountability, political corruption and public sector ethics.
Drubnick reviewed the facts and agreed with Woods.
“If you are an enumerator, your rights to engage in political activity are protected under the 1993 amendments, up to and including the right to run for office in nonpartisan elections,” Dubnick said. “As for partisan activities, you are free to engage in most activities off duty and out of uniform, but if elected to office — even if non-partisan — you are no longer eligible to be employed as an enumerator.”
Turner issued a press release on the matter late Thursday.
“I am pleased to announce that I have not committed a Hatch Act Violation as alleged by Councilman Jim Woods at our last City Council meeting,” the release states. “I contacted our Congressman Morgan Griffith [R-Salem] ... and asked if his office could get an answer to Woods’ claims.”
Turner explained that Griffith checked with an official at the U.S. Department of Commerce and was told there was no violation.
Turner also says he disclosed his participation as an elected member of City Council on the Census employment application.
“I had offered to volunteer as a non-responsive enumerator to help get a more conclusive count for Martinsville-Henry County, but I was told all enumerators had to be paid,” Turner said in his release. “I was offered the opportunity to work in other states but I declined because my only interest was local.”
