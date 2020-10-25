Martinsville City Council member accuses fellow council member of violating federal law

“He’s just mad because I got the job, and he didn’t,” Turner said.

Said Woods: “It isn’t an issue of him getting the job. We aren’t allowed to count for the Census in either a volunteer or paid capacity because we’re elected and the Census is an apolitical activity done by the federal government.

“When I applied online many months [ago] and was disqualified for being an elected official, I understood why.”

One distinction between the two is that Woods is running for re-election right now — he is one of five candidates for three seats — and Turner is not. His seat comes up in two years.

And in March, Chad Martin, vice mayor of the city and also a candidate in this election, was hired under a grant program provided by The Harvest Foundation as the part-time census engagement coordinator in the city.

Melvin Dubnick is a political science professor emeritus with the University of New Hampshire and provides expert opinion on accountability of public officials, government accountability, political corruption and public sector ethics.

Drubnick reviewed the facts and agreed with Woods.