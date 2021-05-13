Martinsville City Council mulls over reducing tax rate while taxes might still go up

It’s an age-old story at City Hall: The customer comes in with his real estate tax bill and complains about his taxes going up.
He’s told that nobody raised his taxes, but the value of his property was assessed, and it was determined that it’s worth more than it was last time.
The real estate tax imposed is a percentage of the value of the property, so as the property value rises, so does the amount of tax.
That’s confusing to many people because in the end their tax bill is still greater than it was the previous year.
“This is a shell game,” Council member Danny Turner said at Wednesday night’s budget work session.
“No one wants to raise taxes,” Mayor Kathy Lawson said.
“We’re not raising taxes,” City Manager Leon Towarnicki said.
“Slow down Leon, you’re going a little too fast,” first-time Council member Tammy Pearson said.
Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles stifled the rapid-fire comments at the start of the session.
“If you have a plan, I’m hearing it,” Bowles said to Turner. “Otherwise let’s get on with the budget.”
In his budget presentation on Tuesday, Towarnicki said the property overall in the city had increased in value and would result in an estimated $90,000 in additional real estate tax revenue without raising taxes.
For example, if you have a home valued at $135,000, your tax bill is $1,444. If the value of your home is reassessed at $150,000, your tax bill will increase to $1,593, but technically that’s not a tax increase.
Because the current rate of $1.0621 per $100 is unchanged, it is accurate, although confusing, to say your taxes have gone up without a tax increase.
The state requires localities receiving more than a 1% increase in revenue due to increased property values to call a public hearing so citizens can have a voice in the matter.
Towarnicki, in his budget presentation on Tuesday, estimated the additional revenue that would be generated as a result of the increase in property values would be $90,000, which exceeds 1% in increased revenue from last year, and recommended that City Council use that money to help balance his proposed budget.
Towarnicki also presented two other options:
if the tax rate were to be reduced to $1.03975, then even though property values will have increased, the real estate tax would remain level. If this were to occur, you might hear it said that Council reduced real estate taxes, but at the suggested rate, you tax bill would remain unchanged.
Towarnicki also suggested a lowered tax rate of $1.0502, which would generate an estimated $61,100 in revenue, just under the 1% increase, negating the requirement to hold a public hearing.
Council spent the next two and a half hours reviewing the 118-page budget line-by-line and on occasion it was suggested by a member that maybe $90,000 could be found from one of those line items.
Towarnicki offered the demolition category that had been increased from $15,000 to $60,000 for consideration. If Council sacrificed the increase, $35,000 could be recovered and if applied to the $90,000 Towarnicki wanted from the increase in property values, the real estate tax rate could be adjusted to generate the difference of $55,000.
This arrangement would allow the City Manager to generate additional tax revenue, Council Members could say they reduced taxes, and when the new tax bills will still be greater than they were the year before.
No decision was made at Wednesday night’s budget work session. Two more are planned for Thursday and Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. in Council Chambers.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.