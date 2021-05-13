Martinsville City Council mulls over reducing tax rate while taxes might still go up

For example, if you have a home valued at $135,000, your tax bill is $1,444. If the value of your home is reassessed at $150,000, your tax bill will increase to $1,593, but technically that’s not a tax increase.

Because the current rate of $1.0621 per $100 is unchanged, it is accurate, although confusing, to say your taxes have gone up without a tax increase.

The state requires localities receiving more than a 1% increase in revenue due to increased property values to call a public hearing so citizens can have a voice in the matter.

Towarnicki, in his budget presentation on Tuesday, estimated the additional revenue that would be generated as a result of the increase in property values would be $90,000, which exceeds 1% in increased revenue from last year, and recommended that City Council use that money to help balance his proposed budget.

Towarnicki also presented two other options:

if the tax rate were to be reduced to $1.03975, then even though property values will have increased, the real estate tax would remain level. If this were to occur, you might hear it said that Council reduced real estate taxes, but at the suggested rate, you tax bill would remain unchanged.