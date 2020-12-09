Martinsville City Council talks marijuana and the recognition of indigenous people

Martinsville City Council has never been far from a controversial discussion, and Tuesday night proved nothing has changed.
While discussing the the city’s proposed 2021 Legislative Agenda, council member Danny Turner said he had spoken to state Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville) and was told the legalization of marijuana in Virginia is on the fast-track in Richmond.
“Danny Marshall says a marijuana bill will come out, and he wanted to know if we wanted to ask for a local referendum,” Turner said, “if we want to have some kind of zoning over the potential sale of marijuana products.”
Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Eric Monday compared the issue to gaming parlors that were legalized in Virginia but not allowed within the city limits of Martinsville.
“We have a zoning ordinance not to allow gaming parlors,” Monday said. “They are not allowed in this city even though the state says it’s legal. We could regulate the sale of marijuana the same way.”
Monday pointed out that if the state legalized the use of marijuana, the city had no authority to outlaw smoking pot within the city limits, but the city could control the sale of it.
While other members of council mulled over the necessity of asking for legislative assistance on the matter, Vice Mayor Chad Martin introduced a subject he has brought up before.
“I would like for us to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day,” Martin said.
“They [the governor’s office] already did that,” Turner said, while looking at Monday.
“There has been so much going on this year, I don’t know,” Monday said. “Instead of Columbus Day, council has authority to change it.”
Martin followed with a motion to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day, and the motion was seconded by council member Jennifer Bowles.
“Columbus also was credited with the spread of Christianity,” Turner said. “That’s got to be considered as one of the major reasons we have Columbus Day.”
Said Bowles: “I’m in support of changing it - you can’t discover a land where people already live.”
Said Turner: “So you think people should live in tents?”
Said Bowles: “I find that offensive.”
Lawson pointed out that Turner had a motion regarding the possible sale of marijuana within the city limits on the floor and turned the discussion back to Turner’s motion.
“I think I have a motion on the floor,” Martin said.
“We’ll get to you in a minute,” Lawson said. “Do you have a problem with that?”
Martin reined in his objection and told Lawson he did not.
Turner’s motion to ask the state legislature to include in any bill legalizing the use of marijuana, as much local control on the sale of it as possible, passed unanimously.
On Martin’s motion to change Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day, Turner, Lawson and outgoing council member Jim Woods voted against it, defeating the motion, 3-2.
Columbus Day is a federal holiday that falls on the second Monday of October since 1934 and remains a state holiday in Virginia, but on Oct. 12, Governor Ralph Northam issued a proclamation recognizing that day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
The governor’s office has said the General Assembly would need to pass legislation to make Indigenous Peoples' Day a state holiday for it to be a permanent change.
During the last session, a bill to do just that was introduced but did not pass. Localities have the authority to change the name of a holiday or even opt out of celebrating it.
“When it passes in Richmond, I’ll support it," Lawson said after the meeting.
