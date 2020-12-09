Martinsville City Council talks marijuana and the recognition of indigenous people

Martinsville City Council has never been far from a controversial discussion, and Tuesday night proved nothing has changed.

While discussing the the city’s proposed 2021 Legislative Agenda, council member Danny Turner said he had spoken to state Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville) and was told the legalization of marijuana in Virginia is on the fast-track in Richmond.

“Danny Marshall says a marijuana bill will come out, and he wanted to know if we wanted to ask for a local referendum,” Turner said, “if we want to have some kind of zoning over the potential sale of marijuana products.”

Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Eric Monday compared the issue to gaming parlors that were legalized in Virginia but not allowed within the city limits of Martinsville.

“We have a zoning ordinance not to allow gaming parlors,” Monday said. “They are not allowed in this city even though the state says it’s legal. We could regulate the sale of marijuana the same way.”

Monday pointed out that if the state legalized the use of marijuana, the city had no authority to outlaw smoking pot within the city limits, but the city could control the sale of it.