Martinsville gets grant to clean up hazardous materials BB&T site

Martinsville is one of six localities in Virginia that will share in $1.5 million to assist with the redevelopment of sites with environmental issues.
On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that $399,000 would be awarded to Martinsville for site remediation from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund. Danville, which is using $500,000 for its renovation of White Mill, Charlotte and Pulaski counties and the towns of Altavista and Crewe also received dollars.
The money for Martinsville will apply specifically to the BB&T project at Ellsworth and East Church streets.
"We've worked with a consultant, Draper Aden, on an environmental assessment of the facility, and there are several issues that need to be abated - the typical issues one would expect with a building of this age - boiler insulation, spray-on fire insulation and floor tiles," Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki said. "As part of the development agreement on the project, the city committed to pursuing grant opportunities for environmental remediation, and we're very pleased this application was selected for funding."
In Martinsville, qualifying sites are typically abandoned or underused commercial or industrial sites, such as dormant manufacturing facilities, warehouses, gas stations, machine shops and dry cleaning facilities, but they can also include residential properties where hazardous substances might have been used at some point in the past, the city's website said.
Properties are chosen by the City's Brownfields Redevelopment Advisory Group, which bases its selections on the impact to public health, the environment and wildlife habitats, the proximity to water sources, residential areas and schools, the potential for reuse and the degree to which the site will help revitalize the community.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says there are three stages in the Brownfields Redevelopment process, and Martinsville has seven properties currently in various stages of the program:
A former gas station and car wash at 700 North Memorial Boulevard, the former Thomas Trucking Auto Yard at 732 West Fayette Street, the former VM Draper Property at 100 South Jackson Street, a former gas station and the future site of the Salvation Army Family Store and Pathways of Hope Facility at 617 South Memorial Boulevard, the former Paradise Inn at 802 West Fayette Street and the former American Furniture Plant No. 2 at 201 and 209 Aaron Street and Plant No. 5 at 200 Aaron Street.
"The city has been very fortunate to receive Brownfield funding on a number of projects, and quite frankly, that funding sometimes can make the difference between a project being economically feasible, or not," Towarnicki said. "We're very thankful for the outstanding work Draper Aden has done on these projects and certainly thankful as well for the continued support and assistance the city receives through the Virginia Brownfield Assistance Fund."
Said Northam in a release announcing the grants: "Maintaining our status as the best place for business requires having a robust inventory of shovel-ready sites to attract prospective companies. The Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund is a vital resource for restoring brownfields sites, returning them to productive use, and ultimately generating new jobs and investment.
"We look forward to seeing the economic, environment, and public health benefits that this funding will bring to these six localities."
For the Fiscal Year 2021, the General Assembly allotted funds of up to $500,000 per site that can be used for the removal of hazardous substances and wastes, demolition and removal of existing structures, and other site work necessary to make a site usable for new economic development.
“The VBAF has proven to be a useful catalyst for the redevelopment of sites across the commonwealth that would otherwise not be marketable,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said in the release. “These grants will help six localities develop properties and put the right infrastructure in place to attract and retain businesses.”
If you own property in Martinsville that you think may be a brownfield site, you can enroll the property for an assessment.
