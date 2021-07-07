Martinsville gets grant to clean up hazardous materials BB&T site

Said Northam in a release announcing the grants: "Maintaining our status as the best place for business requires having a robust inventory of shovel-ready sites to attract prospective companies. The Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund is a vital resource for restoring brownfields sites, returning them to productive use, and ultimately generating new jobs and investment.

"We look forward to seeing the economic, environment, and public health benefits that this funding will bring to these six localities."

For the Fiscal Year 2021, the General Assembly allotted funds of up to $500,000 per site that can be used for the removal of hazardous substances and wastes, demolition and removal of existing structures, and other site work necessary to make a site usable for new economic development.

“The VBAF has proven to be a useful catalyst for the redevelopment of sites across the commonwealth that would otherwise not be marketable,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said in the release. “These grants will help six localities develop properties and put the right infrastructure in place to attract and retain businesses.”

If you own property in Martinsville that you think may be a brownfield site, you can enroll the property for an assessment.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

