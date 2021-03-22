Martinsville, Henry County delay reversion timetable to negotiate their differences

The city of Martinsville and Henry County have asked for a delay in the city's planned reversion while they negotiate and go through mediation about some of their differences.

That information emerged Monday in a letter, sent via email by the Commission on Local Government, which said both parties had asked for a delay of at least 84 days in a process that was to have accelerated with presentations and hearings this week.

The city had been scheduled for three days of oral presentations starting Monday before the CLG, and a public hearing was to be staged to hear comments about the city's petition to revert from a city to a town in Henry County, which could include merged offices and services, schools and a new taxing structure for residents and businesses.

But the letter suggests that the earliest those presentations might occur would be in late May or early June if the CLG accepts a joint request for an extension when it discusses that topic during its regular meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday. The agenda for that meeting said the petition was filed Feb. 17 by Martinsville and Henry County.