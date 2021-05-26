Martinsville, Henry County sign Memorandum of Understanding on reversion

After a two-day mediation process between both sides last month, it was announced at a Commission on Local Government earlier this month that Martinsville and Henry County had agreed in principle to Martinsville's reverting to a town and anticipated officially approving the agreement before the end of the month.

That approval came at a scheduled joint meeting Wednesday night at New College Institute on Fayette Street.

The details will continue to be negotiated for some time, but with broad strokes the reversion process combines the two school systems, courts, and constitutional offices and makes them the responsibility of the county.

Other services and functions will continue to be negotiated and determined as the process advances.

A deadline had been set for this Friday for both governments to answer a list of questions from the Commission on Local Government.

Instead, the Commission now will consider the memorandum of understanding, which will streamline the process.

The exclusion of the public during the negotiating process is allowed by state code, and both governments took full advantage of the privacy the law provides in discussing their differences.

And with the stroke of a pen, the charter of Martinsville as a city will cease to exist in a process that is permanent and may not be changed.

