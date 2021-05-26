Martinsville, Henry County sign Memorandum of Understanding on reversion

The city of Martinsville and Henry County have a reversion agreement -- but not everyone was for it.
Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant and Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan voted against the memorandum of understanding during a joint meeting Wednesday evening at New College Institute.
But the other four supervisors voted for it, and the five members of City Council unanimously voted in favor.
There is no firm date, however. The city wants to revert as of July 1, 2022, and the county wants that to happen a year later. Both parties agreed to allow the Commission on Local Governments, the oversight body, to pick the date.
A memorandum of understanding is, in broadest terms, an agreement between two parties that is not legally binding but does express in writing a willingness of the parties to proceed toward a contract.
Such a formal agreement is commonly used in treaty negotiations between countries, businesses engaged in high-level merger talks and, on Wednesday night, between Martinsville and Henry County over reversion.
The agreement, as expected, eliminates the city's constitutional officers, courts, sheriff and jail.
Martinsville City Public Schools will become part of Henry County Public Schools.
Courtrooms at the Martinsville Municipal Building may be used at cost if the county decides to use them.
The city will no longer participate in the Department of Social Services or the Department of Health but will continue to take part in the Blue Ridge Regional Library, Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Commission, Blue Ridge Regional Airport Authority, and the 911 Communications Center.
The title to all school properties will transfer debt free to the county.
Martinsville will continue to own and provide utility services, public safety and the MINET broadband service.
The city will retain all of their current debt, and in exchange of refraining to annex any portion of the county for 10 years, the Henry County PSA will remain a customer of the city. Currently the PSA is the city's largest customer.
Henry County will redraw its magisterial districts to include at least one seat representing the town on the Board of Supervisors and on the Henry County School Board.
The city of Martinsville met the qualifications to apply to change its status from an independent city to a town within Henry County and, if approved, would execute that plan regardless of the county’s position on the matter.
That process can be a long and expensive one, and with city officials' holding the winning hand, Henry County opted to fold and save the time and expense.
After a two-day mediation process between both sides last month, it was announced at a Commission on Local Government earlier this month that Martinsville and Henry County had agreed in principle to Martinsville's reverting to a town and anticipated officially approving the agreement before the end of the month.
That approval came at a scheduled joint meeting Wednesday night at New College Institute on Fayette Street.
The details will continue to be negotiated for some time, but with broad strokes the reversion process combines the two school systems, courts, and constitutional offices and makes them the responsibility of the county.
Other services and functions will continue to be negotiated and determined as the process advances.
A deadline had been set for this Friday for both governments to answer a list of questions from the Commission on Local Government.
Instead, the Commission now will consider the memorandum of understanding, which will streamline the process.
The exclusion of the public during the negotiating process is allowed by state code, and both governments took full advantage of the privacy the law provides in discussing their differences.
And with the stroke of a pen, the charter of Martinsville as a city will cease to exist in a process that is permanent and may not be changed.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.