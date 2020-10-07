Martinsville logs first report of stolen political signs

Signs placed within the public right-of way are subject to being removed, but both Carter and the Bryants said their signs were well within private property.

Although illegal, the sign-stealing case at Rives Road and Jefferson Street did not appear to be part of an organized operation.

A security camera captured three people approaching the parking lot of the Jefferson Apartments. One of the individuals was on roller skates, and the other had a small dog on a leash.

One of the individuals appeared to remove both signs, and the person with the dog crossed Rives Road with one of the signs and headed south on foot, with the person on roller skates following.

The other person had crossed the street and then returned and left with the other sign heading north on Rives Road.

The images were captured on video with a timestamp of 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Fincher said there was no quick way to determine the number of sign-stealing incidents in Martinsville during the election season four years ago, so a comparison between the two presidential elections can't be made.