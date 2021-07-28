Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady says crime was down during COVID-19 but traffic crashes increased

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cassady showed council members how the number of accidents went up in the last year because officers worked under a protocol of not making traffic stops that were not of dire need because of the pandemic.

"In the past seven years the highest summonses was in 2017, and in that year we also had the lowest number of accidents," Cassady said.

The number of calls for service declined from a high of 99,967 in 2018 to 76,772 in 2019 and most recently to 63,891 in 2020.

Drug offenses have also been on the decline for the past two years, dropping from a high of 426 in 2018 to 266 this past year.

"We may have an undercover operation going on and those numbers don't get reported until the following year," Cassady said. "All of our officers are trained in administering Narcan, and we've had lots of saves."

The Martinsville Police Department continues to be accredited and, with three newly sworn officers, is almost at full staff.

"We have one opening for a records clerk," Cassady said. "We're having to keep up with a lot more data than we used to."

Also at the meeting, council: