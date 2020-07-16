Martinsville signs off on becoming involved in new-age utility projects

The city of Martinsville moved a step closer Tuesday night to becoming involved in two state-of-the-art utility projects that would reduce the cost of electricity to residents.

“We remain enthusiastic about the projects,” GDS Associates Engineer and Consultant Garrett Cole told City Council. “The prices have been nailed down better than expected.”

Martinsville would sell the former Lynwood Golf Club site on the DuPont Road to Sol Systems, a solar energy investor and developer with headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Sol Systems plans to partner with Sun Tribe Solar out of Charlottesville and convert the property into a solar energy site producing 23 megawatt hours of electricity. A contract negotiated by GDS Associates on behalf of Martinsville entitles the city to almost one-third of the production — or eight megawatt hours — for a flat rate over a 25-year period.

Martinsville currently purchases wholesale power from American Municipal Power to meet a peak demand of 42 megawatt hours, so the impact could be substantial.

“We feel comfortable about being ready in the second quarter of 2022,” Cole said. “The project uses bifacial, single-axis panels that will follow the sun [for greater efficiency].”