Martinsville tries again to obtain block-grant funding for Pine Hall Road project

The third time’s the charm.
At least that must be the hope with the city of Martinsville’s application for a Community Development Block Grant for the Pine Hall neighborhood.
The city is in the process of completing its third application for the grant, and Director of Community Involvement Mark McCaskill gave City Council an update on progress via Zoom during Tuesday’s council meeting.
A public hearing about the project was conducted then as well, but no one spoke.
The Community Development Block Grant program is a flexible program that provides communities with resources to address a wide range of community development needs, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s website.
Pine Hall Road is off Fayette Street. The area to be covered by the grant includes the area of Fayette Street between (and including) North Street and Pine Hall Road, Kings Row, Wray Street, Yorkshire Road, Maxine Road, Foster Court, Carver Court, Marshall Road, Mitchell Road, Harris Street and a small portion of North Memorial Boulevard.
Planning was completed and a CDBG application was submitted for the revitalization project in 2018 and early 2019, but that application was screened out because of a detail about how one of the required public hearings was advertised.
The city’s second attempt at the application was in March 2020.
“Eventually, that application was out-competed by other applications that were primarily phase two and phase three of existing previously awarded projects in other localities,” a summary document provided to council before the meeting stated. “Also, due to funds being allocated to different departments within the state for COVID-19 reasons, DHCD had a smaller fund pool from which to make awards.”
The city is going to try again this spring. Chances look good, according to the summary report, because “staff has received information from the consultant and DHCD on how to make the City’s application more competitive for this new reality of diminished funding and a pandemic, and is confident an updated application will be a strong contender in this next round of applications.”
CDBGs are from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Their objectives are to benefit low- and moderate-income housing, eliminate slums and blight and develop urgent community needs.
McCaskill described the competition for the funding: The CDBG has $18,150,503 available, he said. Out of that, $7 million falls under the “open submission funds” category, which fits Martinsville’s situation.
McCoskill said big cities get funding directly from the federal government for community improvement projects, but CDBGs are created for smaller communities, run through state-managed programs.
Steps of the CDBG program are to delineate the final proposed project area; collect pre-applications and investor-owned commitments; complete a preliminary engineering report; conduct preliminary housing rehabilitations assessments; develop a budget; conduct history and environmental reviews; and then hold public hearings, all before submitting the grant application in March, according to McCaskill’s presentation.
Steps for this third application to complete in January include Tuesday’s public hearing and to review and update the preliminary engineering report. In February, housing income and assessments will be reported. In March, a second public hearing will be staged, and the history and environmental reviews will be completed.
Council members talked about ways to handle the March public hearing differently so that people might be more likely to attend. Council member Danny Turner suggested it be held in the gymnasium of Albert Harris Elementary School, where social distancing would be easier, and council member Chad Martin asked if food could be purchased to serve at the hearing to entice people to come.
City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Eric Monday said that it would be possible to change the location (to different than the municipal building, where Tuesday’s meeting was held ) as long as the public hearing had not been advertised yet.
The application is due on April 1, and grants will be awarded in late summer. If all goes well, work would begin in April 2022 and be completed March 2025.
The city’s most recent project funded by a block grant started in February 2015, after the state allocated $934,904 to revitalize a neighborhood on the city’s north side, according to Bulletin reports. It was used to make improvements to Franklin, Dillard and Ruffin streets and Warren Court, as well as 44 houses on those streets.
The city contributed $233,000 toward the revitalization, which brought the project’s total cost to $1.16 million. The project was finished in the spring of 2017.
