Martinsville tries again to obtain block-grant funding for Pine Hall Road project

The city’s second attempt at the application was in March 2020.

“Eventually, that application was out-competed by other applications that were primarily phase two and phase three of existing previously awarded projects in other localities,” a summary document provided to council before the meeting stated. “Also, due to funds being allocated to different departments within the state for COVID-19 reasons, DHCD had a smaller fund pool from which to make awards.”

The city is going to try again this spring. Chances look good, according to the summary report, because “staff has received information from the consultant and DHCD on how to make the City’s application more competitive for this new reality of diminished funding and a pandemic, and is confident an updated application will be a strong contender in this next round of applications.”

CDBGs are from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Their objectives are to benefit low- and moderate-income housing, eliminate slums and blight and develop urgent community needs.