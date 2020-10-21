Martinsville vice mayor takes to social media about signs challenger once posted in her businesses

Pearson said Martin approached her husband at the time, asking the sign be changed. Some of the dress items listed might appear to be focused on the dress of African-Americans.

“He listened and removed some of the [listed] items,” Pearson said. “He [Martin] continued to go after my husband.”

Pearson said the sign was reviewed by local NAACP President Naomi Hodge-Muse, and after a few modifications, she supported it.

“We had the backing of the NAACP,” Pearson said.

The sign in the photo says gang-or “thug-” related appearance is not allowed, as well as extra long shirts, white undershirts, tank tops, long jerseys, low jeans, oversized puffy coats, windsuits or fleece sweatsuits, toboggans or sock hats, bandanas or do-rags, bling-bling, dirty clothing, obscene language on clothing and no overalls or coveralls.

Martin admitted the photo was from 2011, but he says it is still relevant because he was banned from the establishments, and that ban is still in place.

“I’m the vice mayor of the city,” said Martin. “Imagine how it would look if I was meeting a new business, and they said, ‘We’ve heard of a restaurant, Wild Mags, let’s go there.’ And I have to give them this long litany of what happened.”