Martinsville's budget increases by $3.2 million with a recommended increase in real estate reassessments

Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki presented to City Council a $99.1 million budget for the new fiscal year -- up $3.2 million from the original 2020-21 budget -- that he said would be the last of its kind.
“With reversion still on track for a July 1, 2022, implementation date, fiscal year 2022 will be the last year for city budgeting for a variety of constitutional functions as well as school funding, all with an approximate $15 million expenditure impact,” Towarnicki said Tuesday night. “It should be noted there will likewise by a revenue impact as state funding for the city received for these operations will be shifted to the county."
City Council voted in 2019 to revert from a city to a town in Henry County and is in the process of earning approval to do that from the Commission on Local Government. A panel of judges then also must approve the change before it can be implemented.
Reversion ostensibly would mean that the school districts, court systems and utility oversight, among other things, would be combined and that the taxation would change, although by how much only has been speculated.
Representatives of the city and county met last month in two days of mediation designed to address some of the issues created by the process. No one has said what was discussed at the meeting, and state law does not require the governments to report incrementally to the public.
The increase amount budgeted for fiscal year 2021-22 is somewhat misleading because this year’s budget was revised to $103.2 million when COVID-19-related stimulus funding infused the city with unexpected revenue.
Although earlier on Tuesday U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced the U.S. Treasury Department had committed $7.2 billion in relief to the commonwealth and that Martinsville is to receive $2.4 million, Towarnicki said his proposed budget does not include any of the promised funds or any other potential additional funding.
Towarnicki said the gap between this year’s budget and revenue is more than $5 million, without regard to funding related to various federal stimulus and recovery programs promised or projected.
In order to meet the proposed budget amount, Towarnicki recommended the General Fund balance be drawn down below the amount needed to maintain the required 10% reserve but anticipated the balance to be restored above the reserve requirement before the end of the year.
The proposed General Fund budget for fiscal year 2022 is $34.3 million, so reserve of 10% is $3.4 million.
The proposed budget recommends no utility rate increases but does include additional revenue resulting from the reassessment of real estate.
At the current rate of $1.0621 per $100 assessed value, Towarnicki estimated $90,000 in additional revenue would be generated from the additional real estate tax. He also explained that if City Council decided to keep the real estate tax amounts level, the tax rate would have to be reduced to $1.03975 to offset the increase in values.
The budget includes level funding to the school system of just more than $6 million but includes the two transfers from the Cafeteria Fund to the schools; Operating Fund, which brings the adjusted amount to more than $6.2 million.
There are no new requests for outside funding, and Towarnicki recommended level funding for most of the existing requests totaling at just more than $1.6 million.
The budget includes a 5% raise to city employees and constitutional officers and the absorption of an 8.1% increase in health insurance costs.
Towarnicki also has budgeted for the hiring of three additional personnel in community development and inspection, engineering and safety/EMS. It also includes the hiring of a 3-person fiber optic and customer service crew to handle the increased workload from a growing telecom department. That crew would be shared with the traffic signals department as needed.
Capital funding requests from departments this year totaled $1.7 million, and Towarnicki has recommended funding $885,000 of it.
Capital needs of $2.2 million for refuse, telecom, water, sewer and electric will be met through their respective budgets.
“The fiscal year '22 budget continues the practice of utilities balancing internally, utility transfers when available to balance in the General Fund, and use of the fund balance as available,” Towarnicki said. “That process, however, is getting increasingly difficult while attempting to maintain reserves, without increasing revenue, reducing services or combinations.”
Three work session have been scheduled. The first was Wednesday night, for city departments, constitutional offices and capital requests. Thursday will be for schools and outside agencies, and on Tuesday will be for follow up and additional discussion that might be necessary.
A public hearing on the overall budget will be conducted as part of the council's meeting on May 25, including, if necessary, a public hearing on the proposed real estate tax rate.
