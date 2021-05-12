Martinsville's budget increases by $3.2 million with a recommended tax increase based on real estate reassessments

Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki presented to City Council a $99.1 million budget for the new fiscal year -- up $3.2 million from the original 2020-21 budget -- that he said would be the last of its kind.

“With reversion still on track for a July 1, 2022, implementation date, fiscal year 2022 will be the last year for city budgeting for a variety of constitutional functions as well as school funding, all with an approximate $15 million expenditure impact,” Towarnicki said Tuesday night. “It should be noted there will likewise by a revenue impact as state funding for the city received for these operations will be shifted to the county."

City Council voted in 2019 to revert from a city to a town in Henry County and is in the process of earning approval to do that from the Commission on Local Government. A panel of judges then also must approve the change before it can be implemented.

Reversion ostensibly would mean that the school districts, court systems and utility oversight, among other things, would be combined and that the taxation would change, although by how much only has been speculated.