Martinsville's long-planned Pine Hall Road project gets $$$$ to move forward

The city of Martinsville recently was awarded almost $1.2 million in Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development funds toward its Pine Hall House Rehabilitation Project.

That grant is to be matched by mostly in-kind private and local funds of nearly $500,000 for a total project cost of about $1.7 million.

Community Development Director Mark McCaskill told Martinsville City Council on Tuesday that documents and certifications needed to be approved in order to comply with state and federal regulations regarding a business and employee plan, a non-discrimination policy and a fair housing certification.

Council voted, 4-1, to approve the requested material, with Danny Turner casting the only dissenting vote.

Turner said he was concerned about language that may encourage the city to hire contractors who are not the most qualified by giving an advantage to smaller, local contractors.

McCaskill said the language was akin to the phrase "shop local" to encourage everyone to support local businesses whenever possible and told Turner the same vetting process would be used to qualify all contractors for the work to be done.

A light agenda with mostly house-cleaning items made for an otherwise short night for council.